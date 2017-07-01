That’s the great David J. White with that plate of osso buco in the rear of the shot. We had lunch today, along with some other Baylor friends, followed by a walk to the Duomo, and then a visit to the Dominican basilica, and the relic of St. Catherine of Siena.

It was a wonderful day! Here’s David; I had to crop the shot weirdly to remove the faces of kids sitting behind him:



By the way, today was a two-gelato day. Nocciola (hazelnut) after lunch, and lemon cream after dinner. No, I regret nothing.