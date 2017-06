The readers write:

There exists a Lord Of The Rings-themed bar in Killarney, Ireland (our home for the last week.) I’m drinking Gandalf’s Ale, a malty dark beer with notes of caramel. I asked what was in their house cocktail, Hobbit Juice, and was told I couldn’t know until I had finished one. So that might be next. . .

A few photos, though the lighting isn’t great. Note the potato sign on the bar wall and the Elvish on the ceiling!