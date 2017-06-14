Two views from the same table in Trento, where my son Matthew and I had dinner with Patrick and Inge Deneen and their kids. What you don’t see is the homemade digestif the restaurant owner brought to us. It was a kind of grappa fortified with honey, herbs, and spices — and it was delicious. We asked him where we could buy it. Nowhere, he said; he makes it himself, for his restaurant.

Later today: on to Munich! On the four-hour train ride, I’ll do my best to write a substantive post on this conference I’ve been attending.