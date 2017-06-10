The reader writes:

Today we took a day trip to Tarquinia, an old Etruscan town on Italy’s Tyrrhenian (West) coast. Here is my lunch: a Frutti di Mare platter including a slice of swordfish, a skewer of shrimp and slices if calamari, and three larger shrimp. Also, in the bowl behind the plate, a mixed salad. We are sitting in the piazza in front of the archaeological museum (behind me as I took this photo).

Hang on, brother, I’m coming! Matthew and I are in the airport, and will be boarding a flight to Venice in a few hours. Alert the baby octopi that the are officially in danger from a hungry American.