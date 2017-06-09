The reader writes, from the maternity ward:

After attracting needless attention to himself and creating minor extended inconveniences for our extended family, our second son made his belated arrival this afternoon.

8 lbs, 9 oz. 21 1/2 inches. All is well for him and my wife, praise God. The older children were excited to meet him face-to-face this afternoon after many months of anticipation.

This is a blessed day in which another guardian angel enters full-time employment.