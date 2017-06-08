That’s a shot I took tonight at the table of Father Geoff Chapman and his wife Becca, who is an accomplished iconographer. Father Geoff is senior pastor at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church (ACNA). Tonight, the Chapmans hosted speakers at the Trinity School for Ministry conference, and others. Becca is an amazing cook. We had chicken in lemon, olives, and artichokes. For dessert, she made almond butter cookies crusted with Maldon sea salt.

We were talking about Evgeny Vodolazkin’s novel Laurus tonight, and raving about it.

St. Stephen’s Church has some really interesting Ben Op things going on in it. I’ll be interviewing the Chapmans about it soon. It sounds like a great church: traditional Anglican, alive, engaged, theologically serious. I’d like to start an occasional series on this blog called “Benedict Options,” in which I feature a church, school, a family, etc., that’s finding success putting the Ben Op principles into place.

I’m having a great time here at the conference. But I’ve been awake for 20 hours straight. Time for bed. More tomorrow.