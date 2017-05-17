James C. takes a break to eat at the summit of a mountain above Lake Maggiore
View From Your Table
Posted in View From Your Table. Tagged Italy, Monte Mottarone, Lake Maggiore.
-
The True Purpose of the Term ‘Woke’
-
Laboring under the Delusions of Democrats
-
The Myopic Campaign to Make Russia a Pariah
-
The Real Meaning of ‘Sensitive’ Intelligence
-
The Hidden Realities of U.S. Incarceration
-
Trump Reverses Obama on Religious Colleges
-
What Americans Think About Open Marriages
-
Will Podcasting Bring Us the Next Rush Limbaugh?
-
When Headlines Turn Into Mandatory Minimums
-
Dear President Trump, Leave Afghanistan
-
Plutarch’s Lives Revisited
-
Embarrassing the Government Is the Ultimate Crime