Rod Dreher E-mail Rod Follow @roddreher View From Your Table By Rod Dreher • February 1, 2017, 4:19 PM Tweet Bari, Italy The reader (you know who) writes: Bari sea urchins. Raw. Briny as all hell—I mean heaven… I WANT TO EAT THEM RIGHT NOW! Posted in View From Your Table. Tagged Italy, Bari.