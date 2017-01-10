Our intrepid food traveler James C. is back in Italy after a holiday visit to the US. And look at him, tormenting low-carb me with that lovely photo of tagliatelle.

By the way, the low-carb diet is going well for me, notwithstanding looking at pornographic photographs of buttery noodles ooching all over each other. I feel great, and have tons more energy. Unfortunately, I still have significant back pain from the early December car accident, and can’t start exercising again. Nevertheless, I seem to be losing a bit of weight. I made it through the detox period, and am having no trouble staying away from bread, pasta, and sugar. But then, I don’t live in France or Italy.