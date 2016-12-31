Let’s end this woebegone year on a VFYT high note. Above, a reader’s first taste of something very, very good:

This is my boyfriend and I having dinner at the Crawfish Hole in Natchitoches, Louisiana. He grew up here, but I did not, and this was my first time eating crawfish. My boyfriend introduced me to your blog when we started dating, so I’m pretty excited to submit a view from our table. Thanks, and happy New Year!

We already have our first VFYT of 2017, by the way — from a New Year’s Eve dinner. Watch this space tomorrow.