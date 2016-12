The reader (OK, Siarlys, who has never contributed a VFYT, so yay!) writes:

Family Christmas tradition… bacon with home made danish pastry and fresh squozen orange juice. The pastry requires some hours of spreading butter on rolled out dough, then doubling it over, refrigerating, roll out, repeat, before tying strips of dough into knots. But that’s the way mother made it, so I stick to the recipe.