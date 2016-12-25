Oswald Spengler: Pessimism’s Prophet When ‘Paranoia’ Is Justified Salvation Street Arming Ukraine Is a Bad Idea Is Civilian Control of the Military in Jeopardy? Happy Birthday, Jesus An Alternative to Jihadism The Joy and Terror of Shirley Jackson Don’t Fear the Terror in Turkey Renew Your Support of The American Conservative in 2017 Rod Dreher E-mail Rod Follow @roddreher View From Your Table By Rod Dreher • December 25, 2016, 1:37 PM Tweet Budapest, Hungary Krisztus megszületett! Dicsőítsük Őt! Christ is born! Glorify Him! Posted in View From Your Table. Tagged Budapest, Hungary. Oswald Spengler: Pessimism’s Prophet When ‘Paranoia’ Is Justified Salvation Street Arming Ukraine Is a Bad Idea Is Civilian Control of the Military in Jeopardy? Happy Birthday, Jesus An Alternative to Jihadism The Joy and Terror of Shirley Jackson Don’t Fear the Terror in Turkey Renew Your Support of The American Conservative in 2017 Oswald Spengler: Pessimism’s Prophet When ‘Paranoia’ Is Justified Salvation Street Arming Ukraine Is a Bad Idea Is Civilian Control of the Military in Jeopardy? Happy Birthday, Jesus An Alternative to Jihadism The Joy and Terror of Shirley Jackson Don’t Fear the Terror in Turkey Renew Your Support of The American Conservative in 2017 Did John Updike Foresee the Trump Era? Localism Means Security