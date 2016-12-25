The reader writes:

Merry Christmas from (meant to be) sunny Brisbane in Australia! I’m a long time reader of your blog, and so I wanted to send you a couple of pics from our table this Christmas.

The first is of coffee and nut cake (a gift given earlier today) – please take special note of where it was baked.

The two other photos were of our Christmas lunch. As Christmas here is in the middle of summer, we primarily dine on seafood, rather than a hot roast. We had prawns, salmon, and what I understand to be unique to the area, the Moreton Bay bug (like crab, but far easier to eat).

Anyway, wishing you a joyful, holy and (hopefully!) restful Christmas break.