The reader writes:
Merry Christmas from (meant to be) sunny Brisbane in Australia! I’m a long time reader of your blog, and so I wanted to send you a couple of pics from our table this Christmas.
The first is of coffee and nut cake (a gift given earlier today) – please take special note of where it was baked.
The two other photos were of our Christmas lunch. As Christmas here is in the middle of summer, we primarily dine on seafood, rather than a hot roast. We had prawns, salmon, and what I understand to be unique to the area, the Moreton Bay bug (like crab, but far easier to eat).
Anyway, wishing you a joyful, holy and (hopefully!) restful Christmas break.
Many thanks! Here’s one from closer to home:
The reader writes:
Nothing fancy. Just a cold beer and some filets grilling in the backyard on this 72 degree Christmas Eve. Gonna have to cut the beer short, though. Long night of putting together toys ahead.
Those steaks look like heaven to me. Nativity fast ends with liturgy in a few hours.