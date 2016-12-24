That’s the turkey, duck, and sausage gumbo that my cousin Andy Dreher made for our family Christmas Eve celebration. He makes it every year. He and his wife Nancy always have a great party for all of us. It ends with a massive shock-and-awe fireworks show, which is basically what my son Lucas lives for all year. One of my cousins shouted during the barrage, “Santa Claus knows where we live now!” It was so much fun! It always is. Merry Christmas, y’all.