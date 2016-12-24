That’s the turkey, duck, and sausage gumbo that my cousin Andy Dreher made for our family Christmas Eve celebration. He makes it every year. He and his wife Nancy always have a great party for all of us. It ends with a massive shock-and-awe fireworks show, which is basically what my son Lucas lives for all year. One of my cousins shouted during the barrage, “Santa Claus knows where we live now!” It was so much fun! It always is. Merry Christmas, y’all.
View From Your Table
Posted in Louisiana, View From Your Table.
-
Oswald Spengler: Pessimism’s Prophet
-
When ‘Paranoia’ Is Justified
-
Salvation Street
-
Arming Ukraine Is a Bad Idea
-
Is Civilian Control of the Military in Jeopardy?
-
Happy Birthday, Jesus
-
An Alternative to Jihadism
-
The Joy and Terror of Shirley Jackson
-
Don’t Fear the Terror in Turkey
-
Renew Your Support of The American Conservative in 2017
-
Did John Updike Foresee the Trump Era?
-
Localism Means Security