The reader writes:

I’m traveling for business in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and wanted to pass along a couple of pictures of recent meals. The first picture is of three empanadas (Mediterranean, chicken, and meat) and fresh salsa in front of a frosty mug of the local brew, Quilmes. The second picture is a 400 gram medium rare “lomo” (or tenderloin) that melted in your mouth like butter. That was served at the restaurant Fervor in the Ricoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires.