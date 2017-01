The reader writes, of last night’s dinner:

Feliz Año Nuevo from Segovia! Eating Spanish jamon, gambones, (king prawns), lamb, tartar of salmon with avacado, and foie. Washed down with Rioja (though we are inches from the Ribeiro wine region–sorry neighbours).

And there you have it: we’re starting another year of good times and good food. Keep the pictures coming.