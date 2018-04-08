Christ is risen! Pascha wishes from the Philadelphia airport. I’m headed home after a whirlwind trip here. Last night, I had a great time at ISI’s Paolucci Awards banquet, where The Benedict Option was honored as the Conservative Book of the Year. And then friends welcomed me to St. Elizabeth the New Martyr Russian Orthodox Church, up near Princeton, to celebrate the Paschal liturgy. It was unusually long, even for Orthodox, but so, so rich. Here is Father David reading the traditional Paschal sermon of St. John Chrysostom, which is read in all Orthodox churches in the Paschal celebration:

It is an odd but wonderful thing to travel places and meet people who feel like old friends. This was my experience at the ISI event and at the church. It’s because of this blog. It’s a real blessing in my life. Thank you all.

The food above is the view from my table at the breaking of the Lenten fast after the liturgy. We didn’t start chowing down till around 3 am. Veuve Clicquot, ham, egg casserole, sausage — really, a feast for this meat-deprived sinner.

Христос воскрес! Воистину воскрес!

Χριστός Ανέστη

Le Christ est ressuscité ! Vraiment il est ressuscité !

Christus is opgestaan! Hij is waarlijk opgestaan!

Cristo è risorto! È veramente risorto!

Kristus vstal z mrtvých! Vpravdě vstal z mrtvých!

Krisztus feltamadt!

لمسيح قام! حقا قام!‬

