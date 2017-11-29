The provost of the Anglican cathedral in Glasgow, a vigorous campaigner for the normalization of homosexuality and transgenderism in the Church of England, is calling on sympathizers to petition Almighty God that Prince George, son of William and Catherine, and heir to the British throne, be gay. The Rev. Kelvin Holdsworth, who is himself gay, concludes a list of suggestions about how to make the C of E more queer-positive by saying:

If people don’t want to engage in campaigning in this way, they do in England have another unique option, which is to pray in the privacy of their hearts (or in public if they dare) for the Lord to bless Prince George with a love, when he grows up, of a fine young gentleman. A royal wedding might sort things out remarkably easily though we might have to wait 25 years for that to happen. Who knows whether that might be sooner than things might work out by other means?

If the Church of England — or, to be precise, its Scottish branch — were serious, they would have sacked this clown back in January, when he first made the statement. He re-upped it as a response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement news. Note well that he is not some crackpot vicar from the fringes, but the senior priest at the Scottish Episcopal Church’s Glasgow cathedral.

This is the kind of foolishness that makes the Russian Orthodox world look at the West and see deep decadence. They are very far from being free from sin, but they are right about this. We are bound and determined to deconstruct the moral order piece by piece to accommodate the Kevin Holdsworths. Take a look at this insanity:

Read the fine print: “some surveys suggest as much as half of the public secretly identifies as LGBT to some extent.” That’s what these social re-engineers tell themselves. That’s what they tell the public. Imagine if you had kids in Ontario public schools, or had to teach there, and had to go through the training instructing you on how to be more sensitive to and accommodating of the polyamorist arithmetic instructor or the demisexual sixth grader. Activists and their allies within education establishments are turning some schools into re-education camps meant to undermine and extinguish any sense of traditional morality, much less Christian morality — and some churches are collaborators in this project.

Here’s a helpful chart produced by the LGBTQIA Resource Center at UC-Davis, instructing people on how to turn the English language into a weird Dr. Seuss tongue:

From the Center’s mission statement. Emphasis mine:

The purpose of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual Resource Center (LGBTQIA+ Resource Center) is to provide an open, safe, inclusive space and community that is committed to challenging sexism, cissexism/trans oppression/transmisogyny, heterosexism, monosexism, and allosexism. We recognize that this work requires a continued process of understanding and dismantling all forms of oppression. We are committed to this process both in our work and in the structure of the Center itself. The LGBTQIA+ Resource Center promotes education as well as space for self-exploration about all sexes, genders and sexualities and their intersections with other identities. The LGBTQIA+ Resource Center values and honors that we are complex, multifaceted, and whole individuals. The LGBTQIA+ Resource Center is a dynamic, responsive and collaborative organization that serves UC Davis and the surrounding region by providing a growing spectrum of programs, resources, outreach and advocacy.

Monosexism is the belief that hetero- or homosexuality is superior to bisexuality. Allosexism is oppression of asexual people. Tomorrow, there will be new forms of oppression and victim identity for us to learn. Notice that the Center sees its mission as advocating for the “dismantling” of all forms of “oppression,” with oppression defined as what most of us saw the day before yesterday as normative sexuality.

The reason this is happening is that there is no serious resistance to it. Institutions have been corrupted by ideology, and far too many people who know something is very wrong with all this go along to get along.

The foundation is ruined. The cracks are on the wall, and spreading.