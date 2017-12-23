This just in: Today in Milan, a beautiful son, Pietro Zennaro, was born to one of the friends I made in Italy this summer, and to his wife. What a Christmas gift! God bless Pietro and his mamma! Merry Christmas to the Zennaro family! Buon Natale a tutti!

I have been impossibly busy all day, cooking Christmas dinner (we are having it a day early, tomorrow, with my mom, to celebrate her birthday), and just put the last dish, lemon rosemary olive oil cakes, into the over, when I sat down to hear the news. Off to vespers as soon as the cakes come out. If you’re the praying kind, will you join me in praying a Te Deum in honor of Pietro?

Te Deum laudámus: te Dominum confitémur.

Te ætérnum Patrem omnis terra venerátur.

Tibi omnes Angeli; tibi cæli et univérsae potestátes.

Tibi Chérubim et Séraphim incessábili voce proclámant:

Sanctus, Sanctus, Sanctus, Dóminus Deus Sábaoth.

Pleni sunt cæli et terra majestátis glóriæ tuæ.

Te gloriósus Apostolórum chorus;

Te Prophetárum laudábilis númerus;

Te Mártyrum candidátus laudat exércitus.

Te per orbem terrárum sancta confitétur Ecclésia:

Patrem imménsæ majestátis;

Venerándum tuum verum et únicum Fílium;

Sanctum quoque Paráclitum Spíritum.

Tu Rex glóriæ, Christe.

Tu Patris sempitérnus es Fílius.

Tu ad liberándum susceptúrus hóminem, non horruísti Vírginis úterum.

Tu, devícto mortis acúleo,

aperuísti credéntibus regna cælórum.

Tu ad déxteram Dei sedes, in glória Patris.

Judex créderis esse ventúrus.

Te ergo quǽsumus, tuis fámulis súbveni,

quos pretióso sánguine redemísti.

Ætérna fac cum sanctis tuis in glória numerári. Salvum fac pópulum tuum, Dómine, et bénedic hæreditáti tuæ.

Et rege eos, et extólle illos usque in ætérnum.

Per síngulos dies benedícimus te.

Et laudámus nomen tuum in sǽculum, et in sǽculum sǽculi.

Dignáre, Dómine, die isto sine peccáto nos custodíre.

Miserére nostri, Dómine, miserére nostri.

Fiat misericórdia tua, Dómine, super nos, quemádmodum sperávimus in te.

In te, Dómine, sperávi: non confúndar in ætérnum.

[In English translation:]