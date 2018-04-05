At the late Allan Bloom’s old stomping grounds:

Charles is a student in my Global History of Hip Hop course. One of the assigned texts for today was “Fuck the Police” by N.W.A. It will be blasting through the University of Chicago’s speakers at 12:30pm. https://t.co/vUYW5Sq6N3 @ChicagoMaroon @uchicagogsu @KofiAdemola @BLMChi — Guy Emerson Mount (@GuyEmersonMount) April 5, 2018

What will be broadcast over the University of Chicago’s speakers today? Here are some of the lyrics to “Fuck The Police”:

Fuck the police! Comin’ straight from the underground

A young nigga got it bad ‘cause I’m brown

And not the other color, so police think

They have the authority to kill a minority

Fuck that shit, ‘cause I ain’t the one

For a punk motherfucker with a badge and a gun

To be beating on, and thrown in jail

We can go toe-to-toe in the middle of a cell

Fuckin’ with me ‘cause I’m a teenager

With a little bit of gold and a pager

Searchin’ my car, lookin’ for the product

Thinkin’ every nigga is sellin’ narcotics

You’d rather see me in the pen

Than me and Lorenzo rollin’ in a Benz-o

Beat a police out of shape

And when I’m finished, bring the yellow tape

To tape off the scene of the slaughter

Still getting swoll off bread and water

I don’t know if they fags or what

Search a nigga down, and grabbing his nuts

And on the other hand, without a gun, they can’t get none

But don’t let it be a black and a white one

‘Cause they’ll slam ya down to the street top

Black police showing out for the white cop

Ice Cube will swarm

On any motherfucker in a blue uniform

Just ‘cause I’m from the CPT

Punk police are afraid of me

Huh, a young nigga on the warpath

And when I’m finished, it’s gonna be a bloodbath

Of cops, dying in L.A

Yo, Dre, I got something to say Fuck the police! And Ren said it with authority

Because the niggas on the street is a majority

A gang is with whoever I’m steppin’

And the motherfuckin’ weapon is kept in

A stash box, for the so-called law

Wishing Ren was a nigga that they never saw

Lights start flashing behind me

But they’re scared of a nigga, so they mace me to blind me

But that shit don’t work, I just laugh

Because it gives them a hint not to step in my path

For police, I’m saying, “Fuck you, punk!”

Reading my rights and shit, it’s all junk

Pulling out a silly club, so you stand

With a fake-ass badge and a gun in your hand

But take off the gun so you can see what’s up

And we’ll go at it, punk, and I’ma fuck you up!

Make you think I’ma kick your ass

But drop your gat, and Ren’s gonna blast

I’m sneaky as fuck when it comes to crime

But I’ma smoke them now and not next time

Smoke any motherfucker that sweats me

Or any asshole that threatens me

I’m a sniper with a hell of a scope

Taking out a cop or two, they can’t cope with me

The motherfuckin’ villain that’s mad

With potential to get bad as fuck

So I’ma turn it around

Put in my clip, yo, and this is the sound

(Gunshot sounds)

Yeah, somethin’ like that

But it all depends on the size of the gat

Taking out a police would make my day

But a nigga like Ren don’t give a fuck to say…

So the University of Chicago today allows to be broadcast on its speakers an extremely profane call to murder police officers. This in a city where — according to official statistics:

You ought to be ashamed, University of Chicago. What in the hell has happened to your standards? You need to be made to answer for this, President Robert Zimmer.

This week a University of Chicago police officer — not a Chicago city cop, a university cop — shot and wounded a student who defied repeated orders to stop, and who charged the officer while wielding a long metal pipe and shouting, “Fuck you!” repeatedly. You can see it all on the bodycam footage. The police had been called because this guy was wandering our bashing in windows and committing burglaries. Does the University of Chicago side with this criminal, or with the police who protected the campus from him?