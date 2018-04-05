At the late Allan Bloom’s old stomping grounds:
Charles is a student in my Global History of Hip Hop course. One of the assigned texts for today was “Fuck the Police” by N.W.A. It will be blasting through the University of Chicago’s speakers at 12:30pm. https://t.co/vUYW5Sq6N3 @ChicagoMaroon @uchicagogsu @KofiAdemola @BLMChi
— Guy Emerson Mount (@GuyEmersonMount) April 5, 2018
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
What will be broadcast over the University of Chicago’s speakers today? Here are some of the lyrics to “Fuck The Police”:
Fuck the police! Comin’ straight from the underground
A young nigga got it bad ‘cause I’m brown
And not the other color, so police think
They have the authority to kill a minority
Fuck that shit, ‘cause I ain’t the one
For a punk motherfucker with a badge and a gun
To be beating on, and thrown in jail
We can go toe-to-toe in the middle of a cell
Fuckin’ with me ‘cause I’m a teenager
With a little bit of gold and a pager
Searchin’ my car, lookin’ for the product
Thinkin’ every nigga is sellin’ narcotics
You’d rather see me in the pen
Than me and Lorenzo rollin’ in a Benz-o
Beat a police out of shape
And when I’m finished, bring the yellow tape
To tape off the scene of the slaughter
Still getting swoll off bread and water
I don’t know if they fags or what
Search a nigga down, and grabbing his nuts
And on the other hand, without a gun, they can’t get none
But don’t let it be a black and a white one
‘Cause they’ll slam ya down to the street top
Black police showing out for the white cop
Ice Cube will swarm
On any motherfucker in a blue uniform
Just ‘cause I’m from the CPT
Punk police are afraid of me
Huh, a young nigga on the warpath
And when I’m finished, it’s gonna be a bloodbath
Of cops, dying in L.A
Yo, Dre, I got something to say
Fuck the police! And Ren said it with authority
Because the niggas on the street is a majority
A gang is with whoever I’m steppin’
And the motherfuckin’ weapon is kept in
A stash box, for the so-called law
Wishing Ren was a nigga that they never saw
Lights start flashing behind me
But they’re scared of a nigga, so they mace me to blind me
But that shit don’t work, I just laugh
Because it gives them a hint not to step in my path
For police, I’m saying, “Fuck you, punk!”
Reading my rights and shit, it’s all junk
Pulling out a silly club, so you stand
With a fake-ass badge and a gun in your hand
But take off the gun so you can see what’s up
And we’ll go at it, punk, and I’ma fuck you up!
Make you think I’ma kick your ass
But drop your gat, and Ren’s gonna blast
I’m sneaky as fuck when it comes to crime
But I’ma smoke them now and not next time
Smoke any motherfucker that sweats me
Or any asshole that threatens me
I’m a sniper with a hell of a scope
Taking out a cop or two, they can’t cope with me
The motherfuckin’ villain that’s mad
With potential to get bad as fuck
So I’ma turn it around
Put in my clip, yo, and this is the sound
(Gunshot sounds)
Yeah, somethin’ like that
But it all depends on the size of the gat
Taking out a police would make my day
But a nigga like Ren don’t give a fuck to say…
So the University of Chicago today allows to be broadcast on its speakers an extremely profane call to murder police officers. This in a city where — according to official statistics:
You ought to be ashamed, University of Chicago. What in the hell has happened to your standards? You need to be made to answer for this, President Robert Zimmer.
This week a University of Chicago police officer — not a Chicago city cop, a university cop — shot and wounded a student who defied repeated orders to stop, and who charged the officer while wielding a long metal pipe and shouting, “Fuck you!” repeatedly. You can see it all on the bodycam footage. The police had been called because this guy was wandering our bashing in windows and committing burglaries. Does the University of Chicago side with this criminal, or with the police who protected the campus from him?