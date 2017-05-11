So, when do the wheels finally come off this thing? From the NYT:

President Trump offered a new version of his decision to fire James B. Comey, saying on Thursday that he would have dismissed the F.B.I. director regardless of whether the attorney general and his deputy recommended it.

It was just the latest in a series of statements, some of them contradictory, to whiplash Washington over 48 hours that began with Mr. Comey’s firing on Tuesday evening. And it was unusually harsh: Mr. Trump castigated Mr. Comey as “a showboat” and “a grandstander,” suggesting that his issues with the F.B.I. director went beyond any previously stated concerns.

Mr. Trump said Thursday he had not relied solely on the advice from the Justice Department’s top two leaders in deciding to dismiss Mr. Comey. Earlier, the White House had said that Mr. Trump had acted only after Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the deputy attorney general, Rod J. Rosenstein, came to him and recommended that Mr. Comey be dismissed because of his handling of last year’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email. In his Tuesday letter terminating Mr. Comey, Mr. Trump said he had “accepted their recommendation.” And Vice President Mike Pence, talking to reporters, echoed his boss.

But by the next day, that story had begun to unravel.

Read it all, and ask yourself why on earth any Republican member of Congress would stand by this president, who is congenitally unable to tell the truth. And look at this:

Only seven days after Donald J. Trump was sworn in as president, James B. Comey has told associates, the F.B.I. director was summoned to the White House for a one-on-one dinner with the new commander in chief.

The conversation that night in January, Mr. Comey now believes, was a harbinger of his downfall this week as head of the F.B.I., according to two people who have heard his account of the dinner.

As they ate, the president and Mr. Comey made small talk about the election and the crowd sizes at Mr. Trump’s rallies. The president then turned the conversation to whether Mr. Comey would pledge his loyalty to him.

Mr. Comey declined to make that pledge. Instead, Mr. Comey has recounted to others, he told Mr. Trump that he would always be honest with him, but that he was not “reliable” in the conventional political sense.

The White House says this account is not correct.

Maybe the White House is telling the truth here, but I don’t believe it. How can anybody believe it?

The thing to keep in mind is that this Dumpster fire is entirely of Trump’s own making. Maybe Comey deserved to be fired. If so, you don’t fire him in the middle of this Russia investigation, you don’t fire him in a dirty way guaranteed to raise everyone’s suspicions, and you sure don’t lie about it, and send your people (Pence, Sanders, et al.) out to lie about it.

And now, in his NBC News interview today, Trump blew it all up again, suggesting that the Russia probe did play into his rationale for firing Comey:

… and that he had decided to fire Comey no matter what Sessions and Rosenstein said:

HOLT: Did you ask for a recommendation?

TRUMP: What I did is, I was going to fire Comey. My decision. It was not . . .

HOLT: You had made the decision before they came in the room.

TRUMP: I was going to fire Comey. There’s no good time to do it, by the way.

HOLT: Because in your letter, you said, ‘I accepted their recommendation.’ So you had already made the decision.

TRUMP: Oh, I was going to fire regardless of recommendation.

thereby sawing off the limb behind all his spokesmen.

Remember when Sen. Bob Kerrey said of Bill Clinton that he’s “an unusually good liar”? Clinton was. Trump is an unusually bad liar — and it is destroying his administration only four months into his presidency. It is becoming very hard to deny that President Trump believes that the FBI ought to be not just under his authority, but under his control.

If you’re a Republican member of Congress right now, what must you be thinking?

via GIPHY

UPDATE: Here’s a good piece from Politico talking about how, whatever Trump’s real reasons for canning Comey, that Comey had been courting this fate for a long time. Excerpt:

There are already hints that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was gunning for Comey at the White House’s request, but Trump’s letter firing the FBI director came attached to memos from both the attorney general and deputy attorney general that concluded Comey had compromised the bureau’s integrity and reputation.

It’s a conclusion that few in Washington will argue with today. As interviews with current and former FBI agents and executives as well as officials at the Justice Department and both the Obama and Trump White Houses make clear, Comey has spent the past year delivering enemies on all sides all the evidence they needed to conclude that he had become uniquely compromised as FBI director. That cover may prove a fig leaf for Trump’s real reason—hoping to avoid Comey’s tenaciousness as a prosecutor as he finds himself in the FBI’s spotlight—but the seeds of Comey’s downfall have been germinating for years.

UPDATE.2:  So, now the President of the United States is threatening blackmail against the former FBI director to shut him up. Honestly, my pro-Trump readers, at what point do you say, “Enough!”?

Posted in , , . Tagged , , , .

MORE FROM THIS AUTHOR

Hide 69 comments

69 Responses to Trump: An Unusually Bad Liar

← Older Comments
  1. Philip Martin says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:30 am

    What disturbs me the most is the allegation of Trump’s repeated demand for loyalty from Comey. If the story is correct, then I think Comey was right to respond that he would be honest with the President. But to be completely honest, Comey might have responded that he took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States, an oath that supersedes any personal loyalties.

    This loyalty business smacks of banana republicanism, a state toward which we are rapidly bounding, it seems.

  2. Sawbuck says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Please forgive me for not developing a case of the fantods over Trump when I watched eight years of Obama lying like a rug and the media covering for him. The level of hypocrisy there pegged the meter decades ago.

    That entire CITY is a Dumpster fire. JFK nailed it when he said “Washington is a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm.” Time has only made that problem worse.

    I feel for Trump’s communication team. They are staying on message generally. The boss? Not so much.

    In any case, this whole Russian hacking thing is as big a nothing burger as has even been served. But it keeps Dem fundraising letters topical!

    We do need a wall. It needs to be built around the beltway.

  3. Lllurker says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:40 am

    “What is wrong with you, Rod, a journalist by trade, that you have no skepticism of no-name, no-evidence stories?”

    Actually Noah we are right in the midst of a striking demonstration of how essential mainstream journalism is. To all of us, including those like you who constantly whine about it.

    The parallels to Watergate are uncanny: after more than 40 years the Washington Post is once again right there in the thick of things.

    This also demonstrates how important print journalism is as an institution. So many of our cities are in real jeopardy because their newspapers are no longer able to do investigative reporting.

  4. Noah172 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Even if McCabe contradicts what Noah172 said in his testimony that the White House is not telling the truth, then it is McCabe who is dishonest

    My point in mentioning McCabe is NOT to say that his word is gospel; rather, my point is that McCabe’s public testimony is evidence which the public can evaluate. Maybe McCabe is credible, maybe he isn’t, but McCabe speaking publicly is more substantial than unnamed sources spouting hearsay whom the public cannot evaluate.

    A number of commenters here took/take it as incontrovertible fact that Comey had requested more resources for the Russia probe before his dismissal, based on anonymously sourced news reports. McCabe’s testimony should at the very least cast doubt on that assertion, but you won’t see doubt expressed from the “facts have a liberal bias” crowd.

  5. Joe the Plutocrat says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:46 am

    oops, forgot the biggest lie of all, the 44th POTUS was born in Kenya. why would anyone worry about the truth, when lies(good or bad) produce results?

  6. Noah172 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:47 am

    If Trump leaves or is removed from office it will be interesting to see who is able to replace him

    You don’t have to wonder. Presidential succession is spelled out in law. It goes:

    VP (Pence)
    Senate President pro tempore (Hatch)
    House Speaker (Ryan)
    Secretary of State (Tillerson)
    Secretary of Treasury (Mnuchin)

    and so on.

    tl;dr You’re not getting Hillary.

  7. Michelle says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Getting out the popcorn and gearing up for a laugh fest as all the usual suspects find clever new ways to defend President Tweet’s preposterous behavior. Ignorance is strength. Outrageous lies are a sign of creative problem-solving abilities. But the emails…

    It’s hard not to be a cynic these days.

  8. Ned says:
    May 12, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Rod,

    Official Washington may hate this, but trumps base loves the sight of him sticking it to that same establishment. That’s why they voted him in.

    I think you need to check your anti-Trump hatred and take a long hard look in the mirror. It is becoming unhealthy…you are starting to sound identical to some of the people on the far left.

  9. Peterk says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:04 am

    “hoping to avoid Comey’s tenaciousness as a prosecutor ”

    well who wouldn’t? don’t forget that Comey was behind the ridiculous Plame investigation that resulted in Scooter Libby being hung out to dry even though Comey and Fitzgerald knew that Libbie had nothing to do with the outing of Plame. Comey wanted a scalp.

    “Deputy Attorney General James Comey reportedly told Fitzgerald, “Follow this anywhere it goes.” In the end, Fitzgerald would take it where he wanted to go regardless of the facts.

    But there was a profound oddity here. Fitzgerald began his work already knowing who had promulgated the leak, for Armitage had confessed as much to the FBI in October. “I may be the guy who caused this whole thing,” he reportedly told a State Department official.”
    https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/the-smearing-of-scooter-libby/

    “But Cheney and his crew have another good reason to be aghast at the thought of Comey leading the FBI: he was the guy who started the independent Plamegate investigation that ended up tainting Cheney and convicting Scooter Libby, Cheney’s chief of staff, of serious crimes.”
    http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2013/05/fbi-nominee-james-comey-triggered-plamegate-investigation

  10. CharleyCarp says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Folks are overreading ‘any reason or no reason.’ The best analogy is general employment law: an employer can fire an employee who doesn’t have a written contract for ‘any reason or no reason,’ except that an employer cannot with impunity fire an employee because, for example, the employee is a Christian.

    The question here is whether Trump was attempting to obstruct/impede an investigation into the conduct of Flynn, Manafort, Page and others. He seems to be saying that he was — notwithstanding serious efforts above to argue about what the definition of is is.

    Those confident that there’s nothing to investigate, because in all this time nothing has leaked should stop and consider (a) not everything leaks and (b) if the FBI doesn’t have all (and hasn’t reviewed) the relevant documents yet, you’d hardly expect them to conclude that there isn’t any evidence of wrongdoing. Question to you, then: why do you think that the FBI already has all the relevant documents? Feel free to take the recently reported subpoenas and this week’s raid in Annapolis into account in your answer.

  11. Doug says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:18 am

    So, is it just me or did Trump just tweet a threat to Comey to keep him quiet? This is getting out of hand.

    Donald J. Trump:
    “James Comey better hope there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

    So, we’ve gotten to the point where the President of the United States is publicly threatening the former FBI Director he literally just fired in an attempt to make him keep quiet. Note, this FBI director was in the midst of conducting an investigation against this very same President.

    It all just so transparently screams out: what might Comey have to say that would lead Trump to publicly threaten him?

    What scares Trump so much that Comey knows?

    How are Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway going to spin this as something totally normal?

  12. TR says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Noah172: you criticize a journalist for relying on anonymous sources? Journalists are the only ones who depend on anonymous sources? (Which is not to say it’s not a real problem.)

    Everyone should read William Dalton at 12:54 p. m. Trump has no idea whether he is lying or not. It’s called mythomania. An excellent fictional example is in Malraux’s “Man’s Fate.”

  13. Steve says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Rod, I don’t understand how he lied re: Comey. He could easily have decided to fire Comey AND accepted the recommendation to do so.

    [NFR: The official story keeps changing, is why he lied. — RD]

  14. Will Harrington says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:32 am

    So, since honesty in a presidential administration is something we haven’t even expected since, oh “read my lips, no new taxes” now we’re supposed to worry that the current one can’t lie competently? Nope, I don’t have the time for this. We got what w deserved. Well. no, I really think we deserved far worse and Trump is an example of mercy.

  15. Richard says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Rod (and those trumpeting Trump lies, failures, and removal):
    Dems & left lowered the truth-telling and moral bar in 90’s by standing by their man, Pres. Bill Clinton. Every POTUS since has told us huge, demonstrable lies for their political ends. Recalling a few clears the mind and helps the hyperventilating:

    “If you like your plan or your doctor, you can keep them.”

    “There’s not a smidgeon of corruption” said Obama re Lerner & IRS targeting scandal done to aid Obama’s re-election.

    Recall Susan Rice (false talking points re Benghazi to protect Obama’s foreign policy credibility & reelection), HRC (re her emails, personal servers, abuses of classified information, & destroying 1000s of federal records), Sec of State Kerry and Obama (re Iran deal$$). Now you, NYT, WaP, NBC pundits, and Dems are outraged we have an amoral and very poor liar as POTUS! Sigh. But both the evident successes & failures of our media, have made reason and prudence all the more essential and valuable for responding to each news cycle. Thankfully, Rod, you know the touchstone for doing so.

    I’m with Noah172 and others urging better, more critical reading of the many rumors and reports roiling WA and media. Aren’t Congressional and FBI investigations continuing apace properly? If evidence of criminal actions by Trump or his campaign is found, proper actions (special prosecutor?) will be taken when appropriate. Take some comfort in the proper actions re Gen. Flynn and Congressional investigative committees. Perhaps nothing is more needed just now than Congress renewing its powers vis a vis the executive and our now imperial presidency.

  16. MikeCLT says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Rod, we have gotten used to you going all CNN at the mention of Trump but you are venturing into MSNBC territory now.

    Take everything the NYT/Carlos Slim’s personal Blog reports about Trump with a grain of salt. Their lead story yesterday was that Comey was fired after requesting additional resources. This is false. It’s almost as if they are making stuff up.

    Save your money on a NYT subscription and just sign up for daily email alerts from the DNC.

  17. Criminal D Lawyer says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:44 am

    The fact that there might be a good reason to fire Comey is irrelevant. Intent matters. If you flush your stash because you’re headed to rehab and you’re sick of the stuff, that’s admirable. If you flush your stash because the cops are pounding on the door, that’s obstruction.

  18. Kevin says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:47 am

    “None of the smug, sanctimonious impeach-Trump people who comment here have any answer to McCabe’s testimony, nor to the gossipy nature of most anti-Trump stories.”

    “But today, here’s Rod acting like we’re supposed to believe the NY Times.

    It’s not just the NY Times that has destroyed its credibility. Conservatives like Rod have, too.”

    There is something so hillarious about “realists” buying the fake news thing, not understanding that it’s kayfabe, pure and simple.

    When the AHCA was pulled, the first calls Trump made were to Robert Costa from WAPO, and Maggie Haberman from the Times. The latter also had not one, but two, Oval Office interviews with Trump. His staff, in the meanwhile, is leaking like mad, to the fake news media (the WaPo story about Comey’s firing had 30 White House sources..).
    Seriously guys: Trump is delivering on a lot of his promises re, say, immigration, but anyone who takes his war on the elite media seriously is a rube of the first degree.

  19. Al Bundy says:
    May 12, 2017 at 9:53 am

    As long as Trump’s lies don’t result in the 10-year occupation of a Muslim country…

    Enough with Russia nonsense already, before things get out of hand. There is no evidence. BTW, if the NYT/WAPO propaganda machine and Progressive establishment eventually succeed in starting a war with Russia, are progressives going to enlist to fight this war? Or, are they just gonna leave it to cis-het-white boys from Middle America?

← Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Embarrassing the Government Is the Ultimate Crime

Sending More Troops to Afghanistan Won’t Win the War

What Trump’s FCC Is Up To

Will America Partition Syria?

Fixing America’s Public Schools: A 19-Point Checklist

We Need Civil Defense

Why Is North Korea the United States’ Problem?

Why Was Comey Fired?

Thank You, Stephen Colbert

2018 Is Going to Be Another Rough Year for Democrats