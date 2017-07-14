Well, golly:

CBN News Chief Political Correspondent David Brody is writing a new book on the spiritual life of President Donald Trump. Broadside Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, has acquired world rights to The Faith of Donald J. Trump: A Spiritual Biography for publication in January 2018. The new book, co-authored by Brody and Scott Lamb, the “Jesus in the Public Square” columnist for The Washington Times, draws on unparalleled access to the White House to explore the rarely discussed, but deeply important, religious beliefs and worldview of Trump and his advisors. The deal was negotiated by Eric Nelson, vice president and editorial director of Broadside Books, with Lamb, who is also the owner of Calliope Media. In part, the authors argue, President Trump won over evangelicals not by pandering to them, but by supporting them and all their most important issues without pretending to be something he’s not. He has surrounded himself with believers who think he is the one guiding figure who can return us to the traditional values—hard work, discipline, duty, respect, and faith—that have long been the foundation of American life and truly make America great again in all ways.

Read that last line again.

You’ve got to be kidding me. I get supporting Trump because the alternative was, and is, worse. I feel that way about half the time. But this? Why write a book when you can say all there is to say in a 140-character tweet?

There’s a particular kind of Christian that can’t allow himself to like anything unless he’s managed to baptize it, so to speak. I wonder if this is a manifestation of that phenomenon. I’m truly at a loss to explain the gullibility here, and the willful self-deception. If and when Trump falls, he’s going to take a lot of conservative Christians with him. Greater faith hath no man than the one who believes that Donald Trump is a leader who embodies traditional values.

It’s hard to imagine a riskier book than this for the publisher. Who knows what’s going to come out about Trump between now and January? Then again, people who believe the Covfefe Constantine is capable of returning America to traditional values will believe anything.

To be fair to Trump, he could be a bona fide saint, and he couldn’t return American to anything moral. Conservative Evangelicals keep making this same mistake, thinking that politics is the answer to the deepening crisis of faith, morality, and culture. Sad!