Mr. Big Mouth, at it again:

“The people are suffering and they are dying. We have many options for Venezuela including a possible military option if necessary,” Trump told reporters in an impromptu question and answer session.

Venezuela is in agony, suffering terribly under its evil socialist dictatorship, from which let us pray those poor people will soon liberate themselves. But the situation there does not threaten the national security of the United States or its allies. Do you ever get the feeling that those who voted for Trump thinking that he would represent a more sensible, realist approach for foreign policy and armed conflict than his opponent are now being made fools of by this blustering, bombastic president?

Thank goodness that there are cooler heads in Washington:

UPDATE: This kind of talk may be exactly what most Trump voters love. The NYT does a piece today about how Trump supporters in different parts of the heartland are cheering over his bellicose rhetoric regarding North Korea. Excerpt:

Out on Colorado’s eastern plains, an agricultural region where voters went overwhelmingly for Mr. Trump, the response to the president’s remarks was one of support, with little fear of repercussions. “He needs to step all over that little twerp,” said John Stout, 71, who sat with three retired friends over coffee at the Sinclair gas station in Wiggins, Colo., on Thursday. The other men nodded in agreement. “If it had been me up there,” Mr. Stout continued, “I’d have done it a lot quicker.” Mr. Stout said he did not fear for his safety, and hoped that Mr. Trump would take action to “take out” the North Korean leader’s nuclear abilities. “Hell yes,” he said. “And they can pinpoint it to where they are not killing a lot of innocent people. That will be the big goal there.” Inside the halls of the Morgan County Fair, men in cowboy hats passed children wearing rodeo belt buckles the size of pancakes. And Jennifer Scott, 45, stood with her daughter, Piper, and Piper’s goat, Nemo. She said that Mr. Trump’s stance on North Korea is exactly what she was hoping for. “I think we have to go guns blazing and let them have it,” she said.

Did we learn nothing from the Iraq disaster?