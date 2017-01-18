This’ll fix the Trump problem, surely:

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to march in Washington after Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. This past Tuesday, the singer-songwriter Fiona Apple gave those preparing to protest a signature chant. The chant is on a new one-minute track called “Tiny Hands,” which repeats 10 words recorded by Ms. Apple on a phone: “We don’t want your tiny hands/anywhere near our underpants.”

They’ll be chanting that while wearing their Pussyhats, I reckon. Wow. Just, wow. Could these irritated ladies possibly make themselves more trivial? Why yes, they can. Here in south Louisiana:

A panty-painting event is planned for Saturday at Moncus Park at the Horse Farm. The event, Femme Puissance: Painting Panties for Protection, will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. To see the event’s Facebook page, click here. Lafayette artists came together to organize the event, “in solidarity with the Women’s March on D.C.,” organizers wrote. “We will be promoting women’s equality as well as addressing other vitally important issues facing women today. We invite the public to join us in this “artistic happening” by painting on our larger-than-life pair of ladies undergarments,” organizers wrote. ” We also encourage women to showcase their undergarments in any (legal) way they like! Bring your voice, your instrument, and your creativity to stand with us for women everywhere!”

If Fiona Apple and the rest of that lot think that these forms of protest are going to do anything other than make themselves look ridiculous and harden the views of Trump supporters, they are quite deluded. It’s weird how so much left-liberal protest doesn’t seem at all aimed at changing the minds of the public, but rather in pleasing themselves and people who already agree with them.

Let me ask the room: if you were trying to come up with protest gestures and routines for the Women’s March that would stand a chance of being taken seriously, and winning the sympathies of people who are not attending the march, and not sure where they stand on the issues at stake, what would you do?