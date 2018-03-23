Eastern Europeans asked me how on earth Westerners are succumbing to the transgender insanity. I told them that a steady diet of media propaganda has a big role in it. For example, this from New York magazine’s website.

Desmond Napoles, also known as Desmond Is Amazing, lit up an otherwise dreary Sunday afternoon yesterday when he made his runway debut at the fall 2018 Gypsy Sport show. The 10-year-old self-proclaimed “drag kid,” an LGBTQ advocate and the founder of the first drag house for kids, the Haus of Amazing, wore heeled patent boots, an oversize blazer with a ruffled Renaissance collar, and long polka-dot nails. Watch out, Kaia Gerber. Backstage after the show, Desmond was out of breath. “It was really fab but very scary at the same time,” he said of the experience. He loved the look designer Rio Uribe made for him because it was “androgynous.” To practice his runway walk, Desmond said he watched videos of Anna Sui shows from the ’90s with supermodels like Linda Evangelista. Clearly, it paid off: he didn’t miss a step, swaying his hips to the beat of a remixed version of “Human Nature” by Michael Jackson. He was in good company. Other runway models included artist Amara Desta Korley, Shannon and Shannade Clermont (known on Instagram as the Clermont Twins), as well as the musical artist Shamir.

This child is ten years old. His parents have made him into a drag star. From a story in the Daily Mail:

Although he is an active member of the LGBTQ community, where he is involved in anti-bullying and suicide prevention (Desmond came out last year), his parents are emphatic that their son is not yet sexually active, and although he is an advocate for LGBTQ rights, he has not ‘reached the age where sexual relations are appropriate or discussed explicitly.’

Right. Desmond is not dressing up like a ten-year-old girl. He is dressing like a sexually provocative adult. His parents allow him to go out into the world looking like a child prostitute — and our culture celebrates him.

You don’t read New York magazine, I’m guessing. The people who produce national news programming — especially the soft news morning shows, and news magazine shows — do.

This week, the Guardian published what it calls “the story of one man’s pregnancy.” Excerpts:

[Jason] Barker was born female. He transitioned roughly 20 years ago, at 26, soon after he met Tracey – though, as Barker says, before and after don’t really work in this story. The process of transitioning was gradual, “without hard edges”. The two of them hoped to start a family, but after a few years of Tracey trying to conceive with her own eggs, in 2003 they resorted to “plan B”. Tracey would be impregnated; Barker, who had undergone chest surgery but kept his ovaries, would supply the eggs. He bought a new camera to document it. Soon they would have a baby – and a film. So Barker stopped taking testosterone. He delayed an appointment to discuss a hysterectomy. Well, it was just a short film. Not too disruptive. But the filming went on and on – and Barker ended up telling a very different story to the one he planned. The pregnancy he chronicled was not Tracey’s, but his own. And it changed his sense of who he was.

Money graf:

Pregnancy among transgender men is increasingly common. Sally Hines, a professor at the University of Leeds who is leading a three-year research project into the subject, says: “In the UK, if you look at how many people are accessing blogs and online forums and support groups, asking about healthcare because they are pregnant, or young guys thinking about the future … There is lots of anecdotal evidence that more people are doing it. When something becomes visible, more people think it’s possible.” [Emphasis mine — RD]

This is how you do it: you change the way people think about things, with a steady stream of propaganda. Men can have babies. Ten-year-olds dressing like transgender child prostitutes are heroes. Say it over and over again, and people will start to believe it. And soon, those who insist on truth and reality will be scorned as the liars and the fantasists.

I repeat here the story I heard from one of the adult children of Vaclav Benda, the late Czech anticommunist dissident. He said that growing up in Prague under communism, every single day their father and mother explained to them what truth was, versus what they heard at school and in the state-controlled media. Every single day.

If you aren’t doing this with your children, start.