Hey folks, my third and fourth Gheens lectures on the Benedict Option will be livestreamed from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY, this morning at 10am Eastern, and this afternoon at 2pm Eastern. Here’s a link to the livestream. I’ll be talking about politics in the Benedict Option this morning, and this afternoon, about building a “monastery of the heart” to practice inner stillness in a time of frenzy.

By the way, here are some nice endorsements for The Benedict Option:

“I’m more missionary than monastery, but I think every Christian should read this book. Rod Dreher is brilliant, prophetic, and wise. Even if you don’t agree with everything in this book, there are warnings here to heed, and habits here to practice.”

—Russell Moore, president, The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention “A terrific book: provocative in its content, shrewd in its insights, vivid and engaging in its style. The strength of The Benedict Option is not just its analysis of our culture’s developing problems but its outline of practical ways Christians can survive and thrive in a dramatically different America. This is an invaluable tool for understanding our times and acting as faithful believers.”

—Charles J. Chaput, O.F.M. Cap., Archbishop of Philadelphia “This is the kind of book I am going to use to get the thoughtful people in my congregation reading and discussing. It is going to be helpful to the very people who have to live on the front line.”

—Carl R. Trueman, Westminster [PA] Theological Seminary; writer for First Things “An insightful and optimistic plan of action for Christians who are starting to realize just how hostile American culture is to their faith.”

—Mollie Ziegler Hemingway, senior editor, The Federalist “Deeply convicting and motivating. This book will be a grounding force for the Church in the decades ahead.”

—Gabe Lyons, author of Good Faith; president of Q Ideas

A Southern Baptist theologian who has read an advance copy tells me that if every Evangelical pastor read this book, it could be a game-changer. I’m really grateful for this enthusiasm from my Evangelical friends, and of course from Archbishop Chaput. I wrote the book to address all small-o orthodox Christians, be they Catholic, Protestant, or Eastern Orthodox.