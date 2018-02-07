This arrived today in the e-mail box from a reader who is an outraged Baylor University alumnus:

The Greeks have broken out of the wooden horse and are opening the gates:

Here is the set of recommendations that Baylor has agreed to adopt to reform its Title IX procedures: https://www.baylor.edu/thefacts/doc.php/301337.pdf

Page 107 recommends creating an “equity office” out of the recognition of intersectionality of all harassment and discrimination issues. Intersectionality is not up for debate within the governing structure of the university and the university apparently is supposed to establish a political commissary so that the DoE effectively has its own political officer at the right hand of the President to ensure compliance with correct political doctrine–see the organizational flow chart and how high the Ministry of Love is placed.

Page 150 Recommends training people (presumably faculty, staff, and students) using a multi-disciplinary approach to intersectionality to create the proper culture. In other words, tenured Christian faculty will be forced into political re-education from the nutjobs from the most disreputable and contemptible pseudo-disciplines in the academy.

Page 156 brags that 97% of faculty and staff have completed their political re-education on intersectionality.

There is so much here I do not know where to begin. In summary, this is an absolute hijacking of the moral and spiritual vision of the university. The administrators have ceded moral governance to the Federal Government in the person of the DoE and as far as I can tell, DoE has apparently turned the job over to Buzzfeed, delegating the task to SJWs from all the worst academic disciplines. What a complete and utter embarrassment.

The new Intersections training just recently went online. Check out the ominous email from President Livingstone:

Baylor Colleagues,

Baylor University continues to promote a campus culture where each individual is valued and respected. Every faculty and staff member plays an integral role as together we foster safety, integrity and dignity among our colleagues and our students. To support a healthy campus climate, all faculty and staff will continue to participate in online Title IX training on an annual basis. We very much appreciate the faculty and staff commitment to this effort that is so important to the university. We both look forward to this refresher of the valuable information provided in the online course.

Your participation is vital to Baylor and completion of the course is an expectation of all of us. All faculty and staff are required to annually complete the online Title IX training.  Completing the course will be an important factor included in both the faculty and staff performance review processes. Because the training is required of all faculty and staff and considered part of your duties, those who do not complete the online training will have the incompletion noted as an area of concern on their annual performance review.

The course outlines our responsibility under Title IX and other federal regulations in reporting and aiding those who experience harassment, discrimination and sexual violence.  It also provides you an opportunity to learn more about Baylor’s Title IX policy and procedures. Our Campus Climate survey from last spring indicated that we have room for improvements in these areas.

This course, titled “Intersections: Preventing Harassment, Discrimination & Sexual Violence”, is an updated version of the course delivered last year. In the next few days, you will be auto-enrolled in the course and receive notification by email from BaylorCompass that you have a task to complete before March 15, 2018. To login to BaylorCompass and complete this mandatory course before the March 15, 2018 deadline and for additional instructions, visit the Intersections section of the Human Resources website. If you have questions or comments, feel free to contact Chief Compliance Officer Doug Welch at [email address deleted].

Based on the number of incident reports received from Baylor faculty and staff in the past year, we have seen tangible benefits from this effort. Not only does it help to promote campus safety and assists students in need of valuable resources and support, but it also demonstrates the caring community that makes Baylor so special.  We are grateful for your continued commitment to our students and to the University’s mission.

With gratitude,

Linda A. Livingstone
Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D.
President

In other words, Big Sister is watching you.

More:

Now it is worth remembering why Baylor has a law firm making these recommendations. There were highly publicized incidents of students raping other students and the university administration hiding it. The media reports have predictably focused on the football players, but this was a campus-wide issue and the real damage to the university’s reputation came from the administrative handling of the situation. (In any institution this large, there will be wicked people who do wicked things. It only damages your honor when you do not properly deal with them and the Baylor administration by all accounts failed.) So the problem was mishandling of student rape.

What is the solution offered? Sell your soul to radical leftist feminism and LGBT activists, and implement the ideology of intersectionality as the new rule of life.

Look at some of these slides! [The alumnus provided screenshots; I’m not going to post them all — RD.] There is a slide that invokes GLAAD, a radical LGBT activist group to shape the moral culture of Baylor University–you know them, their motto is Pro Ecclesia Pro Texana.

Some of the precepts are common sense like having the decency not to use slurs or perhaps not to pry too deeply into medical issues–though we can imagine situations where this could be appropriate. But ‘support gender neutral bathrooms’? Allow someone to police your use of 3rd person pronouns? Don’t ever describe people by their sex? Recognizing/mentioning someone’s biological sex is a thoughtcrime? Get out!

Any other leftist boxes to check? Trigger warning, check. Oh, the useless notion of unconscious bias, the application of which has been thoroughly discredited is on there. Why? How did contentious political pseudoscience make it in here when the original problem was a failure to report rape?

Once you open the doors to the leftist activists, they can’t help themselves. It’s like a Bacchic frenzy, they are cramming as much of their ideology into the re-education curriculum as they can get away with. It need not have anything to do with the actual wording of Title IX, the actual caselaw, or the actual problem Baylor had. All that was just a Trojan Horse for the radicals to gain the coercive power to indoctrinate.

I also notice that an example of an unhealthy relationship situation makes use of a same-sex couple. This is a poor example because same-sex sexual activity is against Baylor’s student code of conduct.

Now we must give credit to Baylor, they have done a great job hiding this fact in recent years. You must start here Student Misconduct Defined https://www.baylor.edu/student_policies/index.php?id=32401 only to be redirected here for Sexual Conduct Policy https://www.baylor.edu/student_policies/index.php?id=32294 which says literally nothing, but directs you here: https://www.baylor.edu/content/services/document.php?id=39247. This tells you almost nothing but at least tells you sex is only allowed in marriage–but these days, who knows that means? The Baylor website basically says they understand marriage according to the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message but tough shit, we aren’t going to give you a link; you’re are on your own. I found it: http://www.baptiststart.com/print/1963_baptist_faith_message.html And it turns out that according to the Baptist Faith and Message, marriage is defined as being between a man and a woman. Whew! I’m tired already! Lots of link-chasing and more than a few logical inferences from different webpages are necessary to conclude that in fact, homosexual contact is prohibited by Baylor policy.

Baylor’s credibility as a Christian university hangs by a thread. It may already be gone, there are plenty of Christians who cannot take Baylor seriously. It is not that they do not wish to take Baylor’s Christian commitment seriously, they cannot take Baylor seriously as a Christian institution. Baylor did not come into this situation spotless, and enlisting GLAAD as an ally in casting the moral vision of the university might better be seen as near to the end of a process of degeneration rather than the beginning.

Most of the wounds to Baylor’s reputation (like this debacle) have been self-inflicted from a variety of internal sources. For example, Baylor deserves at least much of the recent shame for the failure to honorably deal with rapes. But failure there does not justify throwing Christian moral teaching out the window and completely selling out to the sexual revolution. Baylor is now conceding the moral domain of sexuality to the categories, concepts, grammar, and interpretation of radical leftism and this is incompatible with Christian moral order.

More:

I think the people who deny Baylor is a Christian university have judged too soon. There are thousands of wonderful and faithful Christians at Baylor who have not bowed down, but they are under siege. Baylor is still a Christian university, but it is hard to see because is is battling for its soul. The embattled faculty and staff cannot count on the administration to help, they have completely rolled over to the feds and political correctness. Remember, they are bringing in GLAAD to teach morality!

Just last Thursday, Baylor celebrated its Founders Day. What would the Founders say about all this? Would Rev Huckins support gender neutral bathrooms? Would Rufus Burleson refuse to describe someone by their sex? Would Judge Baylor, a man who fought the Creek Indians, be bullied by the department of education into this sort of humiliation? Whatever his faults, he at least had some fight in him. The Old Fite seems scarce among the Baylor leadership today. Why didn’t anyone say ‘no’ to the ideology in the recommendations? Dare the feds to take them to court? As my old coach would say, “they have a lot of quit in them.” The faculty and staff are understandably afraid. If anything is going to be done, it will need to come from alumni–especially donors. Baylor’s admins are selling the university’s soul for federal dollars. That good ‘ol Baylor line is apparently the bottom line.

President Livingstone should be summoned to publicly and explicitly clarify the university’s position on sexual identity and expression. Fortunately, it is in the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message:

“God has ordained the family as the foundational institution of human society. It is composed of persons related to one another by marriage, blood or adoption.Marriage is the uniting of one man and one woman in covenant commitment for a lifetime. It is Gods unique gift to reveal the union between Christ and His church, and to provide for the man and the woman in marriage the framework for intimate companionship, the channel for sexual expression according to biblical standards, and the means for procreation of the human race.”

Sexual expression is limited to marriage between a man and a woman for procreation. Period

God, not the white-cis-hetero-patriarchy, has ordained the family by marriage between Man and Woman. Looking at the statement and the supporting biblical passages it cites, there can be no argument but that God determines male and female, not the individual subject. The point about procreation leaves no doubt but that we are talking about biological sex.

If Baylor cannot affirm basic biblical truth about God’s ordering of creation into male and female for procreation and that human sexual activity must be expressed in a marriage that reflects this ordering, it needs to shut its doors. The idea that Baylor has some Christian witness is a joke if it lets MTV, Buzzfeed, and Jezebel paralyze it into sudden uncertainty about the basic facts of creation. I am sure Burleson, Baylor, Huckins and others would rather see it die than continue on in such condition.

I have a number of friends at Baylor who were outraged by the way the previous administration handled the sexual assaults, and who have been worried for a while about what’s coming in response from the new administration. I suppose this is it. I’m eager to hear from readers at Baylor, or in Baylor circles. What do you think? How is this going down? Is this alumnus overreacting?

Man. Even Baylor University, deep in the heart of Baptist Texas, is mainstreaming gender ideology. See, this is why I keep talking about the Benedict Option. There are very few places to hide. Defend what can be defended, certainly, and fight for as long and as hard as you can. But don’t be self-deceived: the cultural left has captured, or is in the process of capturing, the institutions. We really are in a Dunkirk moment, we orthodox Christians. We can vote for Republican politicians until our fingers are bloody stumps, but none of that will compensate for the loss of formative institutions like Baylor to the cultural left.

UPDATE: A reader points out that after the football team rape scandal, there wasn’t much of a moral or spiritual reputation left to defend. From the Dallas Morning News:

This month, a seventh Title IX lawsuit was filed against Baylor.

A volleyball player referred to as Jane Doe says she was attending a party in February 2012 at an apartment where several football players lived. She said she became intoxicated and cannot recall portions of the night, but she remembers one football player picking her up and putting her in his vehicle. She was taken to another location where she says at least four football players raped her. Later, other people told her at least twice that as many as eight football players were involved.

Her mother later met with a Baylor assistant football coach at a Waco restaurant, providing names of players involved. And according to the filing, the players “admitted to ‘fooling around,’ calling it ‘just a little bit of playtime.'” They said the coach determined that the accusation was in a “gray area.”

Also from the suit, the victim says gang rapes “were considered a ‘bonding’ experience for team members,” and players shared video footage and pictures of rape victims – including one 21-second video of two women being gang-raped.

These are allegations in a lawsuit, not facts established at trial. And it is not the case that the catastrophic moral and criminal failure at Baylor justifies the school formally abandoning its moral and religious heritage. Still, this is what nemesis looks like.

  1. Jesse says:
    February 7, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    Here’s the blunt truth, Rod – if you’ve spent decades basically covering up systemic sexual abuse, you can’t turn around and point, “but what about the gays and trans people!”

    Someplace like Hillsdale will have a shot because they’re consistent, small, and largely self contained.

    Baylor though? It was like shooting fish in a barrel. Especially since we can respond, “oh sure, you guys really cared about sexual ethics when girls were being raped by football players and Christians covered it up.”

  2. Siarlys Jenkins says:
    February 7, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    The opening pargraphs by the Baylor alumnus, through the meaningless pr pablum from the college president, said little or nothing. All adjectives and supposition, no substance, good, bad, ugly, or indifferent.

    So far, another case of screaming meemies from someone with an ax to grind, sound and fury, signifying nothing.

    Now, the use of “intersection” raises concern. Is this mandated by the Dept. of Ed? If not, how was it decided? If it means, every individual is unique, fine. If it means, everyone gets to dictate what can be said or done in their own august presence, bedlam.

    Then there is the whole trans-sexual thing. The D of E has wisely withdrawn the bathroom and locker room advisory. So, is this the university’s own preference? If so, why?

    If Baylor cannot affirm basic biblical truth about God’s ordering of creation into male and female for procreation and that human sexual activity must be expressed in a marriage that reflects this ordering, it needs to shut its doors.

    Arguably true, given that Baylor is a Baptist college.

  3. William M. says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Well, this reminded me of the time my office-mate had to go through one of those online Acronym related training programs. I personally helped him with his response, which was to implement the “Mystery Science Theater 3000 Option”.

    Basically, we spent about an hour cracking jokes about how stupid the whole thing was. It helped that the program was poorly planned and implemented. Seriously, it was like a really bad mobile game. It was so bad, it was homophobic.

    Naturally, the MST3K Op works best when done with like-minded others, but since Baylor is a nominally Baptist school in Texas, finding such individuals should be fairly easy. (If not, that would be worthy of a couple of outrage pieces.)

  4. Bear Nekkid says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Baylor Faculty member here. I’ve been at BU for over decade. Rod nails it, I hate to admit. Human Resources and Title IX offices are changing policy without the regents approval by capriciously issuing “training.” Unless the regents grow a pair and take control, this place will become an SJW safe space.

    It’s all to protect stupid ass football. BUT Baylor’s SJW groupies are exploiting the occasion to try to transform the school without a public argument.

  5. Beowulf says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    It looks as though the Title IX inquisition has taken on a life of its own. You would think that Trump appointing Betsy DeVos would send the signal that the Department is not going to file suits against schools that do not jump on the SJW bandwagon. Baylor had nothing to fear from her. Clearly radicals have come in to the university at an opportune moment and attempting to enforce an ideology that the faculty would never accept in an open forum.

  6. Jesse says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    ” Unless the regents grow a pair and take control, this place will become an SJW safe space.”

    If they try to take back control, here will be the message – “Baylor regents think football players raping co-eds is OK, but people choosing the gender they prefer is a bridge too far.”

    [NFR: I wish you were wrong about that, but you’re not. — RD]

  7. Hosanna says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm

    While I’m not entirely on board with everything that gets lumped into Title IX issues, it’s hard for me to be excessively outraged about this. Baylor already blew handling rape, as you point out, so it can’t avoid making changes now. It’s as you pointed out earliest today with the furor surrounding the Pope’s mishandling of the sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church. Who can you trust? If a traditional Christian organization can’t handle sexual abuse cases with the seriousness they deserve, they need to face consequences. (See also the controversy that bubbled up again recently between Rachael Denhollander and Sovereign Grace Churches.) Between a conservative organization that doesn’t mandate gender-neutral bathrooms but covers up sexual abuse, and a progressive organization that mandates gender-neutral bathrooms but maintains no tolerance for sexual abuse, I think I’d pick the latter.

    I guess what I’m thinking at this point is, if an official policy of conservative values can’t handle sexual abuse properly, what’s the point of keeping it?

  8. Adamant says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    It’s almost as if there is a steady and reasonable middle ground between allowing rampant sexual assault in the name of your football program, and allowing the Jacobins to take over.

    This would entail an administration possessed of prudence and sound judgment, of which Baylor (my mother’s alma mater!) has none.

  9. AB says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Smart money is that some of the senior faculty and administrators want to stand in well with their secular peers. They don’t want to be from a backward, knuckle dragging university that hates gays, women, and Transexuals. So, they sell Christianity down the river for social acceptance from their peers. Does anybody really think that the modern university exists for the alumni and students?

  10. JohnE_o says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    >Sexual expression is limited to marriage between a man and a woman for procreation. Period

    Oh, I bet there are plenty of married couples who do it for fun, not procreation – even amongst the Baptists.

  11. William Dalton says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    Title IX is a creation of Congress. It is funded by Congress. Republicans were put in charge of Congress and the White House precisely to put an end to liberal hegemony over American society, including American education. What are they going to do about it?

    [NFR: Good point. — RD]

  12. Adamant says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    “In summary, this is an absolute hijacking of the moral and spiritual vision of the university.”

    Here’s your ‘moral and spiritual vision’: set on fire before the first SJW slithered in. I cannot imagine what it must be like to be devoid of agency in this way; always acted upon, but never acting.

    “Also from the suit, the victim says gang rapes “were considered a ‘bonding’ experience for team members,” and players shared video footage and pictures of rape victims – including one 21-second video of two women being gang-raped.“

    https://sportsday.dallasnews.com/college-sports/collegesports/2017/05/24/5-biggest-recent-revelations-baylors-sexual-assault-scandal

  13. JohnE_o says:
    February 7, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Maybe it’s just a matter of sloth.

    Sure, they could develop a Title 9 program that reflects their Christian witness, but it is just a lot easier to order up the prepackaged program and be done with it.

    Especially if the real purpose of the program is just legal CYA for the institution

  14. Matt in VA says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Baylor already picked football over Christianity a while back, as evidenced by their handling of their rapist athletes. Why wouldn’t they roll over for this?

  15. Rich S says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    William Dalton says:

    Title IX is a creation of Congress. It is funded by Congress. Republicans were put in charge of Congress and the White House precisely to put an end to liberal hegemony over American society, including American education. What are they going to do about it?

    [NFR: Good point. — RD]

    Nothing, of course. This is the Trump GOP, they could barely pass their tax cuts and couldn’t repeal Obamacare. Asking them to manage policy is asking for the moon.

  16. Jefferson Smith says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    So here I am, nodding along, thinking “Yes, the left seems to be overreaching again, taking advantage of the astonishing stupidity of academic institutions” — and then I get to this:

    Would Judge Baylor, a man who fought the Creek Indians, be bullied by the department of education into this sort of humiliation? Whatever his faults, he at least had some fight in him. The Old Fite seems scarce among the Baylor leadership today.

    And in that moment, I’m reminded of why the left exists in the first place: because the right believes we should celebrate the theft and dispossession of people from their land and homes, and treat it as a model for leadership today.

    [NFR: This is such a perfect comment. Oughta be framed. — RD]

  17. Hound of Ulster says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:39 pm

    @William Dalton

    You do know that Title IX is generally popular, right? Even the most conservative parents want little Jenny to have a chance to play women’s basketball for Big State U.

  18. Thaomas says:
    February 7, 2018 at 8:49 pm

    What is wrong or harmful about anything on the Inclusive Language page? I think that using gender neutral language for unknown persons in any and every context is unnecessary, but what’s harmful about it?

  19. AB says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Also from the suit, the victim says gang rapes “were considered a ‘bonding’ experience for team members,” and players shared video footage and pictures of rape victims – including one 21-second video of two women being gang-raped.

    Given this, given all of the other scandals of college football and its primacy over education, given National Felons League (NFL), and now everything we learn about steroids, and concussions, and dementia. Can we finally realize what a cancer football and some other sports have become?

    The nonsense, brutal crimes, are tolerated at the high school level, at the college level, and at the professional level. It is a gangrenous limb that needs to be amputated, ended not mended.

  20. LouisM says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Title IX needs to be defanged or eliminated and Trump may be the only president with the courage and testosterone to do it. It will cost him greatly but he will not transform the culture as long as the left can use Title IX to control educational institutions. Title IX isn’t just turning out little bully snowflakes. Title IX is turning out little bully Bolsheviks and Maoists who gather toward leftist organizations that believe indoctrination is better than free speech and that violence / anarchy / revolution is necessary to defend their cause.

  21. Anna says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    “And in that moment, I’m reminded of why the left exists in the first place: because the right believes we should celebrate the theft and dispossession of people from their land and homes, and treat it as a model for leadership today.

    [NFR: This is such a perfect comment. Oughta be framed. — RD]”

    Seriously? You have to defend early American anti-Indian policies just because? Because what, again? I’m as conservative as they come, but really. . . why do you admire Baylor for fighting the Creek, exactly? Is it for any reason Trump couldn’t happily sign on to?

  22. cstromj says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    Southern Baptists have built and been responsible for some quality schools in this country. And now it seems that they are caving in and are hell bound. I don’t understand why so many people turned a blind eye to encroachments and grabs of the federal government. There are fundamentally some very dishonest people at the helms of these schools. It can only be that they have lied to the people responsible for creating the schools. The leadership at those universities like Baylor has led them down the garden path that was seeded by liberals like Teddy Kennedy and others whose agenda was to take control. And what happened to Southern Baptist leadership? When did they give up and how did they let it happen?

  23. Whine Merchant says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Dear Rod, I must offer a re-phrase of the headline: this is not a turn to the ‘left’. It may have many similarities to what people not on ‘the left’ stereotype ‘the left’ to be, but that is too broad a brush.
    I suggest that this is: 1 – a clear CYA from litigation move, and 2 – a sop to the shifting mores of the moment. This second motive may backfire, as in what happened to U of Mo after the kerfuffle there two years ago, when applications plummeted.

  24. Siarlys Jenkins says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Jesse was making sound points until he concluded “Especially since we can respond…” Ah, the pot calling the kettle calling the pot black. I am rubber, you are glue. Smug opportunism masquerading as virtue.

    William M. has the right idea… outrage is wasted on this stuff. Laugh it to scorn.

    It’s all to protect stupid ass football.

    SJWs allied with known rapists for mutual gain!

    If they try to take back control, here will be the message – “Baylor regents think football players raping co-eds is OK, but people choosing the gender they prefer is a bridge too far.”

    And the counter-message will be… oh, I already said it. But if you want to go another round, “Baylor diversity office being used to cover for football players raping co-eds by diverting attention to gender pronouns.”

    Jefferson Smith, however, is at least half right. It was a stupid blunder to cite “Judge Baylor, a man who fought Creek Indians” as example for what the regents need to be like. Maybe Judge Baylor had redeeming qualities, most human beings do, and maybe the Creeks he fought were vicious rapists and refined torturers, many were, but, surely he engaged in fights that would resonate better to the intended audience?

    By the way, were any of those football players prosecuted, convicted, or sentenced. Are they doing hard prison time? Isn’t that a lot more important than who uses what pronouns when talking to who?

  25. Dux Bellorum, Austinopole says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Baylor’s credibility as a Christian university hangs by a thread. It may already be gone, there are plenty of Christians who cannot take Baylor seriously. It is not that they do not wish to take Baylor’s Christian commitment seriously, they cannot take Baylor seriously as a Christian institution. Baylor did not come into this situation spotless, and enlisting GLAAD as an ally in casting the moral vision of the university might better be seen as near to the end of a process of degeneration rather than the beginning.

    It’s really odd to me that partnering with a gay organisation is seen as threatening Christian witness while tolerating a huge rape scandal is not.

    This sounds like sarcasm and derision, but it’s really not intended that way. To me it sounds like someone saying, “But if I go to AA, they’ll think I’m a drunk.” It turns out that being thought of as a drunk is the smallest of your problems when you actually have to go to AA.

    $0.02,

    DBA

  26. Jonah R. says:
    February 7, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    American university culture increasingly feels like some sort of modern day baptists-and-bootleggers conspiracy. The rednecks and businessmen get to have their big, dumb, wasteful bread-and-circuses sports programs, and the progressives get local spaces to act out their political fantasies, commandeer an office or two, get fatigued administrators to pay them lip service, and teach some ideological classes. Education, scholarship, and even sensible use of university funds are rarely part of the discussion and debate.

    Meanwhile, American businesses demand often-arbitrary credentials from these institutions, because they still somehow pretend that they correlate with a family’s ability to pay (or borrow) hundreds of thousands of dollars, which the government is only happy to loan them, since the government makes money on the deal, especially since students can’t wriggle out of the debt unless they die.

    Universities often feel “too big to fail” based on the investments that sports fans and alumni have made in their institutional reputations…but I think we’re going to start seeing otherwise in the years to come.

  27. MikeS says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Once upon a time there was no Title 9. Such a situation can be so once again, by a simple repeal. As others above have asked, Why the H___ isn’t the Republican congress doing this? A repeal would not only be red meat for the base, but also a positive step in the eyes of civilized people everywhere. Seems like a no-brainer.

  28. Autreck says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Based on the number of incident reports received from Baylor faculty and staff in the past year, we have seen tangible benefits from this effort

    How does President Livingstone know that the reduction in incident reports is due to training policy?

    How does she know it’s not because people are self-policing every last thought and breath in a desperate attempt to not be seen as the enemy?

  29. David J. White says:
    February 7, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Especially if the real purpose of the program is just legal CYA for the institution

    Exactly right. I realized not long after I arrived at Baylor over a decade ago that Baylor’s #1 administrative priority is not getting sued. Of course they blew that with the rape scandal, but they are determined to avoid lawsuits in the future.

    About ten years ago I volunteered for a parish youth program and had to sit through a training session packed by the Diocese of Austin and required of everyone who worked with minors in the church in sny capacity. I had the same reaction: it had clearly been put together by the diocese’s lawyers as a way of establishing that the diocese was “doing something.”

    Smart money is that some of the senior faculty and administrators want to stand in well with their secular peers. They don’t want to be from a backward, knuckle dragging university that hates gays, women, and Transexuals. So, they sell Christianity down the river for social acceptance from their peers. Does anybody really think that the modern university exists for the alumni and students?

    Bingo. Lately all we’ve been hearing from the Administration at Baylor is “Tier 1! Tier 1!” There was a time when it was said that Baylor wanted to be the Baptist Notre Dame. I think they’ve moved on: now they want to be the nominally Baptist Harvard.

