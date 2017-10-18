To be modern, as we have seen, is to believe in one’s individual desires as the locus of authority and self- definition. As philosopher Charles Taylor writes, “The entire ethical stance of moderns supposes and follows on from the death of God (and of course, of the meaningful cosmos).” Gay marriage and gender ideology signify the final triumph of the Sexual Revolution and the dethroning of Christianity because they deny Christian anthropology at its core and shatter the authority of the Bible. Rightly ordered sexuality is not at the core of Christianity, but as [Philip] Rieff saw, it’s so near to the center that to lose the Bible’s clear teaching on this matter is to risk losing the fundamental integrity of the faith. This is why Christians who begin by rejecting sexual orthodoxy end either by rejecting Christianity themselves or by laying the groundwork for their children to do so.

There’s more, but that’s the gist of it. It is true that the historic creeds of the church do not address sexuality directly, but that is not to say that sexual morality is one of the things we can agree to disagree about. As I say above, it cannot be disentangled from what a person is, which is to say, what Man is. Christian anthropology depends on this.

Plus, the Bible could hardly be clearer on the matter, so to defy it on this requires seriously undercutting its authority.

LGBT-affirming progressives within the churches also agree, I think, with the idea that one’s sexuality cannot be disentangled from what a person is — and for that reason believe that affirming one’s sexuality and gender identity is required to affirm one’s full humanity. The difference is that orthodox Christians and progressive ones disagree about what it means to be ideally human.

This is no small thing. It is no small thing for either side.

I’m sure there are conservative Christians who hold to orthodoxy and also despise gays and lesbians. To the best of my knowledge, every Christian I know who holds to orthodoxy does so with a divided heart, wanting to show love to their gay friends and family, but not at the cost of what they believe to be objective truth, and obedience to God.

In my circles, conservative Christians understand how big the ask is of LGBT people. I don’t get the impression that liberal Christians understand how big the ask is of traditionalists. I could be wrong about that, but I rarely read, see, or hear any acknowledgement that there is any reason for trads to hold firm to orthodoxy, other than irrational hatred.

There is no way to reconcile these positions. Whatever individual congregants may believe subjectively, a congregation and a church has to come down on one side or the other regarding same-sex weddings. As the liberal Evangelical David Gushee has rightly written:

It turns out that you are either for full and unequivocal social and legal equality for LGBT people, or you are against it, and your answer will at some point be revealed. This is true both for individuals and for institutions. Neutrality is not an option. Neither is polite half-acceptance. Nor is avoiding the subject. Hide as you might, the issue will come and find you.

He’s right about that. And as I write above, it is absolutely not the case, as some Christians wish to believe, that affirming same-sex relationships and marriages is simply a matter of taking the standard heterosexual form and moving it to the side to include same-sex couples. Whether you want to believe so or not, regarding same-sex relationships as the equivalent of heterosexual ones has profound implications for the internal structure of Christian theology. This is a very big deal.

But, again, if you are a sexually active gay person or what they call an “ally,” it is a very big deal for a church to say no, your desires are disordered, you cannot marry someone of your sex, and you have to be celibate all your life. It was always a big deal, but now, with society having shifted radically in its attitude toward gays and lesbians, Christian orthodoxy must seem intolerable.

Here’s my point: neutrality is not an option, nor is polite half-acceptance, nor is avoiding the subject.

That’s why I agree with ChurchClarity.org, a new website designed for LGBT and LGBT-affirming Christians to help them figure out if a particular congregation is affirming or not. According to the website:

The Problem There are millions of churches around the world. They represent a wide spectrum of beliefs, which are translated into actively enforced policies. At the level of the local church, policies are often communicated unclearly, if they disclosed at all. In many churches, especially evangelical ones, clarity is elusive. In the first phase of Church Clarity, our focus is on policies that directly impact LGBTQ+ people. Our Solution Church Clarity is not advocating for policy changes. Together, we’re establishing a new standard for church policy disclosure: We believe that churches have a responsibility to be clear about their policies on their primary websites. Following a simple, yet consistent method, our crowdsourcers submit churches to be scored on how clearly their website communicates their actively enforced policies. Once the information is verified by Church Clarity, it is published to our database.

From the FAQ page:

How does an unclear policy harm people? No person should have to wonder the limits of their “welcome.” The vulnerability entailed in investing into a community is difficult enough — LGBTQ+ people should not have to constantly worry about when the other shoe is going to drop. Even when directly asked, many church leaders do not give straightforward answers about the church’s policies towards LGBTQ+ people. It often takes multiple conversations and years of relationship-building before clarity is delivered — and by then, the damage is already done. It is unreasonable to expect people to jump through hoops to learn how policies that affect them will be enforced.

I think this is fair. And it is also fair to orthodox Christians who are new to a congregation, and who deserve clarity about where the congregation stands. They too should not have to constantly worry about when the other shoe is going to drop.

This is important:

What do you mean by LGBTQ? We mean all lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer identities. A church website that contains non-affirming policy language addressing either sexuality or gender will be scored as “non-affirming.” If, for example, a church policy permits some gay individuals to fully participate in leadership and liturgy so long as they are pursuing celibacy, but does not permit those who aren’t pursuing celibacy, its policy would be scored as “non-affirming.” To be scored as “affirming,” a policy must affirm all expressions of the LGBTQ+ spectrum and address both sexuality and gender, either specifically or with the common acronyms. How’s that for clear? Why do you evaluate church “policies” and not, say, “doctrine”? Church Clarity is not interested in evaluating theology or doctrine, but rather organizational policy. Policies are much more straightforward and have clear impact on people. Will your church let a trans woman join a women’s group? Will your pastoral team officiate a wedding for a gay couple? These are the policy questions we are seeking to clarify. What we’re not interested in: A church’s theological position on whether queer Christians go to heaven, whether same-sex attraction is natural or chosen, how gender plays out in the story of Adam and Eve, etc. You get the point. Conversations around LGBTQ+ issues often drift needlessly into theological debate. That is why we painstakingly emphasize our laser focus on evaluating the level of clarity in regards to a church’s actively enforced policy.

It’s pretty clear that Church Clarity is interested in policing churches from the Christian left. If this were a conservative Christian website, there would be no end of caterwauling from the media and elsewhere about these horrible conservative inquisitors, blah blah blah. This site will be greeted by those same people as a tool for advancing social justice. I can live with that hypocrisy, and still be glad for the clarity this site provides, and compels congregations to embrace.

It’s important. This matters. This winnowing is sad and painful, and is going to be even sadder and more painful. But it can no longer be avoided. The differences are significant, and irreconcilable.