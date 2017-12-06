Hard to think of a more literal definition of tribalism than delighting in natural disasters as divine vengeance against the outgroup. pic.twitter.com/4tuGAwf8If — Ari Schulman (@AriSchulman) December 6, 2017

Unbelievable … but all too believable.

I hope and pray that all of you readers in southern California — no matter what your politics, religion, or lack of same — are safe. Please check in with us here and tell us what you’re seeing. Times like this really do remind us that we’re all in this together. Help your neighbor.