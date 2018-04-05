On one of today’s gender-and-politics threads, a reader comments:

I’m a teacher at a public high school in California, and so I think my perspective on this could be useful. My students do not even know about this gender identity ideology. The few who have heard of it (including a couple of rather extreme leftist students) are mostly perplexed by it. The vast majority of the students are heterosexual, conventionally masculine or feminine, and completely unaware of the gender and sexuality politics of the day. There are a few gay kids, and there have been some transgender and non-binary students. Even they are usually rather tentative about it. No student has ever asked me to use unconventional pronouns, for instance (in fact, as an English teacher, I’ll say very few could tell you what a pronoun is.) However, I nevertheless think this ideology is dangerous. The students are unaware of it, but some of my colleagues are wholehearted supporters of it. The average student has no defense mechanism against it. The community used to be rather apolitical, but has become more left-leaning in reaction to Trump (my school is over 90% Hispanic). The local Catholic Church is essentially a club for immigrants: I tried to confess there once, and the priest doesn’t even speak English. The Protestant Churches are small and mostly inclined towards community work rather than doctrinal teaching. In other words, my students are rhetorically unprepared to voice their objections to the radical ideology. They know they don’t really believe it, but they lack the tools to respond to it meaningfully. I suspect many students are in the same boat. The gender ideology frightens me not because so many people believe it, but because it is so hard for the average person (educated to favor left-wing, egalitarian movements) to resist.

Emphasis mine. This is a hugely important point. The left has acculturated people into thinking in terms of identity politics — a way of thinking that is strongly reinforced by the radical individualism of our liberal, capitalist society. It is very hard for ordinary people to figure out how to resist this stuff, because it exploits what people already believe about individualism, identity, and the sanctity of personal choice. Plus, institutions and authorities in this culture have constructed and are constructing a framework in which opposing this ideology will make it harder for you to progress within those institutions.

On the same thread, a different reader writes, about the politics of gender ideology:

You assume that the middle and the right will win this fight. I certainly hope so. One question is which way will the public schools, corporations, and all the rest of the middle management that runs our country jump. One expects that they will jump in the direction that helps grow their importance. Language policing gives money and power to middle management and wonderfully unearned sense of self-righteousness. Most totalitarian states were filled with people who swallowed lots of lies and things they hated and just kept their heads down while the radicals ran things. We may go down just the same roads. Your anonymous source had no problem with any of this till it bit him on his own rear. He is unwilling to work for reform in his preferred political party. He didn’t make a stink and fight back. He is hoping that someone else will help fix things and he’d be open for a soft landing somewhere less toxic and crazy. I submit that such paragons of courage won’t alter things. The moderate left is useless and toothless. The biggest issue in terms of confronting this insanity is that there is no easy and bright line that separates the hard left from the moderate left. The hard right has racial superiority as an easy marker to say, “No, I am not like that. Go away Richard Spencer”. The left has no such clear and understandable and reducible line demarking the moderate and the hard left. [Emphasis mine — RD] Your anonymous analyst looking at it in terms of top, middle and bottom of the left/dem coalition is foolish. The idea that the top, middle or bottom would be particularly situated or capable or interested in fighting these ideas assumes that there is an intellectual, moral, or self-interested reason to do so. There isn’t. To have an intellectually coherent, moral or self-interested capacity to combat this will immediately eject you out of the left and into the right. The intellectual right has been toothless for decades. Jordan Peterson seems about the only evidence of someone who is actually winning some cultural war issues. He was forced to choose this same ground as his hill to die upon. But, he is one person, not American, and much of his appeal has been by largely staying above specific political fights. So, this will be a fight to the death between the hard left and everyone else. The moderate left, intellectual right and most everyone else won’t have a thing to do with who wins this fight. Your friend won’t. Almost none of our institutions will do anything substantive about this. Media and Arts, nope. Schools, nope. Churches, nope. Right think tanks and media, nope. If the left loses this it will almost be completely because en masse most of the people in the the country reject these ideas and actually punish them and their allies. I expect that whatever annoyance the hard left creates will be deflected into Trump hatred, or other issues till they are able to completely grasp the reigns of power.

I don’t like what this reader — henceforth “Reader Two” — says, but I find it hard to disagree with him. I have no doubt at all where most of the institutions of American culture are going to move on gender ideology: to the left. This is because gender ideology has captured the ruling class (and by “ruling class,” I don’t mean the upper elites; I mean the same people the Democratic pollster means: the people who staff the managerial ranks of political parties, churches, universities, corporations, and so forth. They too will have come through colleges and other formative institutions where this kind of insanity is gospel. To reject it will be a sign of low social status.

Reader Two is right: the reaction to the degeneration of left-liberalism into a sex-and-identity-politics cult — if there is to be a reaction — is not going to have much to do with people like me. It’s going to be a very rough thing, a very populist thing. In that case, I don’t have much confidence that the firewall against white identitarianism on the Right is going to hold. In fact, it’s hard to see what holds us together, period.

Reading Reader Two’s post, I got the feeling that I’m reading a prophecy about the terms of the decisive political battle to come here in Weimar America. Someone — I think the Muslim thinker Shadi Hamid, but I might be mistaken — said that we are headed to a condition in which we can have either liberalism or democracy, but not both.

Question to the room: are these two readers right about there being no principles or forces on the Left that have the power to stop the crazy train? I’m asking seriously. Are there any meaningful institutions lined up against it? I see none. The Catholic Church is mostly sitting this one out, Mainliners are institutionally all in for the radicalizing left, and Evangelical churches, as far as I can tell, don’t even recognize what’s going on. Who else?

