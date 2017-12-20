That short propaganda video has lit up Arab social media. It’s an animated film in which Saudi Arabian forces roll over Iran in a war. They destroy an Iranian nuclear power plant, and are welcomed by Iranians as conquering heroes.

This is a thing. An insane thing, but a thing. Notice the screengrab at the top of this post. It shows Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi defense minister and heir apparent to the throne, receiving news of his forces’ triumph.

President Trump’s new best friend, MBS, is going to get us dragged into a new war in the region. Watch.