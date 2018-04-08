Ross Douthat’s column today on the Williamson affair is very, very powerful, one of his best. Excerpts:

[I]ndeed, people who believe firmly in an absolute or near-absolute right to an abortion are effectively my people in a certain tribal way, given that I’m a Connecticut Yankee raised by Bill Clinton-voting boomers and educated in the modern meritocracy. I like these folks; I think they mean well; I try to listen to their arguments with the respect that the sincere and intelligent deserve. But I also think that they are deceived by a cruel ideology that has licensed the killing of millions of innocents for almost 50 years. In the language that the respectable use to banish views without rebuttal, I regard them — friends and colleagues and faithful readers — as essentially extremists, for whom the distinctive and sometimes awful burdens that pregnancy imposes on women have become an excuse to build a grotesque legal regime in which the most vulnerable human beings can be vacuumed out or dismembered, killed for reasons of eugenics or convenience or any reason at all.

Douthat goes on to say that even though he himself is a pro-lifer, Kevin Williamson’s view that women who have abortions are guilty of a capital crime is “extremist” (he’s right; most pro-lifers do not believe that — in fact, I think Williamson is the only one I could name who does). Douthat calls the Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg’s decision to hire Williamson for being a provocative writer and then firing him for having expressed a provocative opinion “stupid and gutless.” More:

[T]his is a case study in exactly the problem establishment editors are trying to address by widening their pool of writers: the inability of contemporary liberalism to see itself from the outside, as it looks to the many people who for some reason, class or religion or historical experience, are not fully indoctrinated into its increasingly incoherent mix of orthodoxies. [Emphasis mine — RD] By this I mean that my pro-choice friends endorsing Williamson’s sacking can’t see that his extremism is mirrored in their own, in a system of supposedly “moderate” thought that is often blind to the public’s actual opinions on these issues, that lionizes advocates for abortion at any stage of pregnancy, that hands philosophers who favor forms of euthanasia and infanticide prestigious chairs at major universities, that is at best mildly troubled by the quietus of the depressed and disabled in Belgium or the near-eradication of Down syndrome in Iceland or the gendercide that abortion brought to Asia, that increasingly accepts unblinking a world where human beings can be commodified and vivisected so long as they’re in embryonic form.

Read the whole thing.

This is such an important point.

Here is what “intact dilation and extraction” — a late-term form of abortion often called “partial birth abortion” — looks like in its final stage:

Believing that this is not infanticide is extreme, but that’s a matter of opinion. Believing that this should be legal is extreme — and I can document that. According to the most recent Gallup poll (2012), only 14 percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal in the last three months of pregnancy. I bet if you polled the Atlantic newsroom — or any major US newsroom for that matter — that number would be something like 90 percent, maybe higher. Only 27 percent believe abortion should be legal in the second trimester, by the way.

You may remember the undercover videos of abortionists discussing their work harvesting fetal body parts. Here’s one Planned Parenthood abortionist talking about her work:

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, ‘I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact.” “I’d say a lot of people want liver. And for that reason, most providers will do this case under ultrasound guidance, so they’ll know where they’re putting their forceps. The kind of rate-limiting step of the procedure is calvarium. Calvarium — the head — is basically the biggest part.”

Congress investigated whether or not these clinics were guilty of illegally trafficking in fetal body parts, but recommended no charges — but the Justice Department is now reportedly investigating the same thing. Whether or not you agree that a crime was committed here, the conscience-shocking brutality with which these abortionists talk about the human beings they kill in the womb is, well, extremist. To most people I would think — but not journalists and other liberals.

By the way, check out Atlantic staff writer Conor Friedersdorf’s long, thoughtful take on the Williamson business. He criticizes his magazine for the way it handled the matter, but offers lot of considered thoughts on tolerance.