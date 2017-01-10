This is funny:

Many thousands of women are expected to converge on the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington the day after Donald J. Trump’s inauguration. Jennifer Willis no longer plans to be one of them.

Ms. Willis, a 50-year-old wedding minister from South Carolina, had looked forward to taking her daughters to the march. Then she read a post on the Facebook page for the march that made her feel unwelcome because she is white.

The post, written by a black activist from Brooklyn who is a march volunteer, advised “white allies” to listen more and talk less. It also chided those who, it said, were only now waking up to racism because of the election.

“You don’t just get to join because now you’re scared, too,” read the post. “I was born scared.”

Stung by the tone, Ms. Willis canceled her trip.

“This is a women’s march,” she said. “We’re supposed to be allies in equal pay, marriage, adoption. Why is it now about, ‘White women don’t understand black women’?”

Read the whole thing. They’re eating each other alive. The activist who stung Jennifer Willis is ShiShi Rose, whose site is here. She does not appear to be a happy person.

I’m reminded of liberal professor Mark Lilla’s warning to his own side that identity politics means the death of liberalism. Excerpts:

The moral energy surrounding identity has, of course, had many good effects. Affirmative action has reshaped and improved corporate life. Black Lives Matter has delivered a wake-up call to every American with a conscience. Hollywood’s efforts to normalize homosexuality in our popular culture helped to normalize it in American families and public life.

But the fixation on diversity in our schools and in the press has produced a generation of liberals and progressives narcissistically unaware of conditions outside their self-defined groups, and indifferent to the task of reaching out to Americans in every walk of life. At a very young age our children are being encouraged to talk about their individual identities, even before they have them. By the time they reach college many assume that diversity discourse exhausts political discourse, and have shockingly little to say about such perennial questions as class, war, the economy and the common good. In large part this is because of high school history curriculums, which anachronistically project the identity politics of today back onto the past, creating a distorted picture of the major forces and individuals that shaped our country. (The achievements of women’s rights movements, for instance, were real and important, but you cannot understand them if you do not first understand the founding fathers’ achievement in establishing a system of government based on the guarantee of rights.)

More:

When young people arrive at college they are encouraged to keep this focus on themselves by student groups, faculty members and also administrators whose full-time job is to deal with — and heighten the significance of — “diversity issues.” Fox News and other conservative media outlets make great sport of mocking the “campus craziness” that surrounds such issues, and more often than not they are right to. Which only plays into the hands of populist demagogues who want to delegitimize learning in the eyes of those who have never set foot on a campus. How to explain to the average voter the supposed moral urgency of giving college students the right to choose the designated gender pronouns to be used when addressing them? How not to laugh along with those voters at the story of a University of Michigan prankster who wrote in “His Majesty”?

A reader sent in this good piece by Noah Rothman at Commentary, talking about the women’s march and identity politics. Rothman says Lilla is right, but it won’t do any good because the contemporary activist left doesn’t understand the world except through the lens of identity politics. Here, he talks about the chronic virtue-signaling on the left:

These are secret handshakes designed to enforce exclusivity. This is not the stuff that makes for a broad-based political movement, but that is not the point. The left allowed itself to be consumed by the myth that a racially diversifying America would provide liberals with an enduring majority. In embracing this fiction, the far left’s most committed identitarians have erected a noxious racial hierarchy. Members of the identity-first left don’t seem to see how their obsession with hereditary traits has stolen from them personal agency and collective political potency. Perhaps they haven’t noticed it yet. They will soon enough.

Read the whole thing.

Meryl Streep is not a brave liberal. Michael Eric Dyson is not a brave liberal. Mark Lilla is a brave liberal.

UPDATE: I didn’t have time to post this last bit before taking one of my kids to a sports event, but I want to add something that the activist and academic left cannot seem to understand: the principles they uphold justify the Alt-Right’s identity politics too. If you believe that it’s fine to advocate for political advantage for members of your tribe, based on nothing more than their racial, sexual, or gender identity, then you have no standing to fault Alt-Rightists for doing the same thing.

  1. antimule says:
    January 10, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    > Meryl Streep is not a brave liberal. Michael Eric Dyson is not a brave liberal. Mark Lilla is a brave liberal.

    As a liberal, I agree. Unfortunately.

  2. attilla says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    I have to paraphrase, but: “I have become convinced that the great obstacle to our progress today is not the convinced racist, the white citizens councillor or the Ku klux Klanner, but the white liberal” -MLK

    No one is mourning the loss of the woman you quoted. She was never truly “on our side”. She was, very likely, the kind of too-comfortable person who was happy to go along with the removal of industrial employment and it’s replacement with poverty-wage service jobs for reasons of economic efficiency. She was likely the kind of person who was so afraid of minorities doing crimes that she was prepared to countenance the warehousing of all those surplus men in the American gulag. She is not a loss to any movement aimed at historical rectification in favor of equality.

    Colorblindness is postmodern white supremacy. It is amazing to me that you can decry “identity politics” Rod when your entire shtick is identity politics for post-civil rights conservative-liberals.

    I gotta find better uses for my time than spam posting your comments, but it looks like you and I have been on a similar brain wave the last few days. Something in the air.

  3. James Pellegrin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    This happened to me at an occupy Wall Street protest. I showed up thinking that I would take to the podium for some anti-1% rabble rousing. To my surprise, I was told that white men had to go the back of the line which they called a “progressive stack.”

  4. Christopher Landrum says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    I am happy to see a habit of self-divide-and-conquer emerge from the liberal-all-too-liberal sect in this country.

    It’s also why I never worry about Christian theocracy ever being a real threat: what “identity politics” is to the secular left = “denominationalism/sectarianism” to the religious right.

    United we stand, divided we fall.

  5. sketchesbyboze says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Noah Rothman writes, “The modern left is an amalgam characterized by enforced ideological homogeneity with a multicultural face.”

    Nothing soured me on progressivism like seeing the way progressives interact and enforce ideological conformity on twitter. There are an ever-increasing number of opinions you can’t express without being piled on, and anyone who doesn’t spend *enough* time talking about the Right Subjects is also considered suspect. You can discuss your political and religious views, as long as they’re the right views, and you can talk about diversity and how much you hate Donald Trump. But there’s very little appreciation for art, literature, and culture except to the extent that it represents diverse voices. I get the feeling that a growing number of folks on the Left think the only purpose of books is to serve as a tool for ethnic and sexual diversity.

  6. Joys-R-Us says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    Progressives really can be hopeless. There’s a reason why the Occupy movement went nowhere, while the Tea Party movement took over congress and the White House. Progressives become obsessed with their tiniest issues of social inclusion, even within their own ranks. Always ready to exclude their allies if they won’t allow themselves to be dominated. As someone who considers themselves progressive in most respects, this really irritates and disappoints me. Conservatives get a good laugh out of it, all the way to the halls of power. If there’s any hope of a partisan resistance to Trump, it won’t come from these people.

  7. Simon94022 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    She does not appear to be a happy person.

    Show me a leftist identity grievance monger who is happy.

    These people do not have a positive vision of a truly inclusive society. It is all about revenge for real, imaginary, or ridiculously exaggerated historical wrongs.

    And for that reason they are doomed in the long run to the defeat they deserve.

  8. David J. White says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    No one is mourning the loss of the woman you quoted. She was never truly “on our side”. She was, very likely, the kind of too-comfortable person who was happy to go along with the removal of industrial employment and it’s replacement with poverty-wage service jobs for reasons of economic efficiency. She was likely the kind of person who was so afraid of minorities doing crimes that she was prepared to countenance the warehousing of all those surplus men in the American gulag. She is not a loss to any movement aimed at historical rectification in favor of equality.

    Wow, attilla, you seem awfully comfortably deciding what this woman “is likely” on a whole range of issues based on some very slender evidence.

    I guess I can play that game and conclude from your post that you “are likely” someone with your head shoved firmly up your patoot.

  9. Art Deco says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    He has tenure. In other venues, he’s found it necessary to include random swipes at starboard figures without regard to whether it advances any thesis he’s offering. He is not brave.

    If you can show me a circumstance in which Mark Lilla has had to face down the university apparat (e.g. John McAdams) or face down youths invading his lectures (e.g. Anthony Esolen), I’d be more impressed.

  10. Windswept House says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    “My fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you– ask what you can do for your country.”… Or: “Finally, whether you are citizens of America or citizens of the world, ask of us the same high standards of strength and sacrifice which we ask of you. With a good conscience our only sure reward, with history the final judge of our deeds, let us go forth to lead the land we love, asking His blessing and His help, but knowing that here on earth God’s work must truly be our own.” JKF inauguration speech.

  11. MikeS says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    These psycho-ideologues simply do not have the character to build and maintain stable groups or communities. Fragmentation is inevitable. Maybe the Ben Op survivors will inherit the earth after the ideologues have eaten each other up.

  12. K. W. Jeter says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    The link for ShiShi Rose’s website goes to the NYTimes article you referenced.

    [NFR: Sorry! I’ll fix it. — RD]

  13. Rob G says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    ~~~No one is mourning the loss of the woman you quoted. She was never truly “on our side”. She was, very likely, the kind of too-comfortable person who was happy to go along with the removal of industrial employment and it’s replacement with poverty-wage service jobs for reasons of economic efficiency. She was likely the kind of person who was so afraid of minorities doing crimes that she was prepared to countenance the warehousing of all those surplus men in the American gulag. She is not a loss to any movement aimed at historical rectification in favor of equality.~~~

    Wow, not only humorously predictable points of view, but mindreading ability to boot!

    Self-parody, thy name is Social Justice!

  14. Cascadian says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    A pox on all their houses. So, the “left” is enforcing a racial new order. Surprise to me. I live in a midnight blue town. I don’t give a single eff about BLM or which potty you use.

    Identity politics? Sure, I care but from a different kind of conservatism. Why do Oregon conservatives sound like some Jesus Lander with dueling banjos playing in the back ground? Why do I hear both Federalism and RINO from the same commentators?

    If race is less important than class, why do I care about either SJW’s running up debt on professions that will never pay or some meth addled Appalachian village? I care about getting my own region up and running which includes a healthy rural conservatism but Western in nature.

  15. Stefan says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    ✔ Problem: white people talk too much.

    ☓ Non-solution: a lot of black people who are very adamant that white people should shut up are merely parroting the turgid, meandering totalitarianese of upper-market white people.

    ✔ Solution: blacks realising that they are the source of their own divinity. Buddhism-inflected neo-tribalism, baby.

  16. Stefan says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    To wit:

    Shishi Rose:
    https://static1.squarespace.com/static/57478bff59827e5891cf4729/t/5754e19f07eaa05442bc9a4a/1466734615177/fg.png?format=500w

    Andrey Vyshinsky (Prosecutor General of the Soviet Union under Stalin):
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrey_Vyshinsky#/media/File:RIAN_archive_7781_Vyshinsky.jpg

    Different packages with very different branding strategies playing to different socio-cultural ressentiments, same spiritual nature.

  17. Truly Sad and Scared for this Country says:
    January 10, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    I’m not buying the story. I bet she was dreading the bus ride. Ha! I live in a pretty white bread flyover city with multiple buses going to that march. They’re full of white people with no use for the new President and a real desire to do something. Not sure what the march will accomplish but I agree with earlier commenters: you are the opposite side of that coin, Rod. Sad!

