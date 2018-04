In Matthew 11:5:, Jesus of Nazareth instructs messengers sent by John the Baptist to tell him what they have seen:

The blind receive their sight, and the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, and the deaf hear, the dead are raised up, and the poor have the gospel preached to them.

Seems to me that this nurse believes that she has seen this with her own eyes:

Girl who used to be paralyzed surprises her nurse pic.twitter.com/Fplelf6G0D — Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) April 20, 2018

