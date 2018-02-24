From the front lines of progressivism, this dispatch from the lunatic asylum known by the name of Antioch College:

When Soleil R. Sykes took an internship in Washington during her first year as a student at Antioch College, she experienced a bit of culture shock. She was working at a German think tank and noticed that both in the office and at social events, friends and colleagues were far more casual about touching one another. “At a mixer before a speech, someone would tap you on the shoulder or I would tap someone on the shoulder,” said Ms. Sykes, 22, now a fourth-year student majoring in political economy. “At Antioch, people would have asked permission first.” In 1990, Antioch College students pioneered its affirmative sexual consent policy, formulating a document now called the Sexual Offense Prevention Policy. It was mocked by much of the rest of the world. Since then, campuses across the country have caught up. Education about consent is now part of college life. Now, the current crop of pioneers at Antioch are moving the conversation beyond sex to discussions of consent in platonic touch. When Alyssa Navarrette, a third-year student who is studying anthropology and art, came home for her first visit after starting college, she was taken by surprise when her mother hugged her. “If you don’t want to be touched and your mom wants to hug you, you should be allowed to say no,” Ms. Navarrette said. “It’s about having autonomy over your own body.” “It’s a framework for how to engage with everyone, on every level,” said Angel Nalubega, a 22-year-old fourth-year history major and a dorm resident adviser. “It helps promote respect for all people in the community.”

Read the whole thing. Please make every effort to insure that your jaw does not break when it hits the ground.

I mean no offense to your readers of the Northern persuasion, but there are some things so batshit crazy that only Yankees can imagine them being a good idea.

But seriously, how can the snowflakes who emerge from this college ever live in the real world? Why would anyone want to take the risk of talking to them, knowing that they are so terrified of the possibility of contact? I would go out of my way not to hire an Antioch graduate, afraid that if they got a pat on the back from a colleague, they would file a harassment lawsuit.

UPDATE: If you don’t read the story, you’ll miss this bit of awesomeness:

Antioch recently extended its Sex Week into a month. “We wanted to bring even more pleasure-based sex education and gender-based education,” said Iris Olson, a 2017 graduate, who is studying for a master’s degree in public health at Boston University and uses the pronouns they/them/their. Mx. Olson, 23, who prefers that gender-neutral honorific, helped organize Month of Sex events. During them, programming has included screenings of ethical pornography, a “Kiss and Tell” story-sharing event, “Dildo Bingo,” a ropes-and-bondage workshop and an Antioch traditional event that students attend dressed to express themselves along the gender continuum. A “sex positive” culture has everything to do with the S.O.P.P., Mx. Olson said. “Being able to talk to a partner or multiple partners about what you like, what you would like to experiment with — to have a negotiation whether it’s about B.D.S.M. or extra cuddling, whatever gets you going — those discussions are what make sex wonderful. You have more control of the situation.”

And look:

In late 2014, Todd Sanders, now 26, was called to meet with a dean because two S.O.P.P. violations had been filed against him. “I had gotten very active in my romantic life when I was at Antioch,” said Mx. Sanders, who is gender-fluid and uses they/them/their pronouns. “I was having difficulty managing being polyamorous. Alcohol became a factor.”

In the real world, we’d think of Todd as a slutty drunk. More:

The dean read a list of complaints, Mx. Sanders said. Some of them came as a surprise, but not all. Mx. Sanders said they and the dean decided they should leave school.

Look, New York Times, I know you’re woke, but you are doing real violence to the English language by going along with these crackpots and their personal pronoun meltdown. I had to re-read that paragraph to figure out who “they” was.

One more bit. The comedy writes itself:

Andy Janecko, 19 and a second-year student, wants to create another policy. “I’m really wanting to write a separate policy, that brings consciousness about consent a little bit further,” said Mx. Janecko, who uses they/them/their pronouns. ”We’re missing this whole component of consent in general, teaching people not to touch people at all if you don’t have their verbal consent,” they said, suggesting that it could be called the Nonconsensual Contact Prevention Policy. One reason for the policy, they said, is to protect against people casually touching people who don’t like to be touched or who have disabilities that make unexpected touch painful or unsettling. “I’m also looking for it to help people get justice or get acknowledgments at least for microaggression,” said Mx. Janecko, currently on co-op in San Francisco, working at a mime theater. They hope to get to work on this next evolution when they return to campus this spring.

Working. At. A. San Francisco. Mime. Theater. And thinking about further ways to be offended.

Read the whole thing.

It costs about $50,000 per year to attend Antioch College, by the way.