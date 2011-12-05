Film Journalist confesses that there was always something he didn’t like about Robert Downey Jr., and now he knows what he is: the actor is a Republican. This explains why he appears in movies Film Journalist doesn’t like, says film journalist. More:

In 2009 Downey conveyed his politically rightward drift to N.Y. Times reporter David Carr. “I have a really interesting political point of view, and it’s not always something I say too loud at dinner tables here, but you can’t go from a $2,000-a-night suite at La Mirage to a penitentiary and really understand it and come out a liberal. You can’t. I wouldn’t wish that experience on anyone else, but it was very, very, very educational for me and has informed my proclivities and politics ever since.” [Emphasis Film Journalist’s — RD].

Film Journalist doesn’t stop to wonder what Downey might have meant by that. What did he see in prison, what might he have had done to him in prison, that forced his political conversion? There are really interesting questions there, but not to Film Journalist, to whom this quote from Downey has value only in that it confirms that he’s a horrible, filthy, no good right-winger. Film Journalist finds an Unnamed Source who knew Downey back then to say that yes, the man is a whore:

“His values are pure Republican values.” the guy says. “He’s a serious materialist. He loves the great clothes, the beautiful house, the cool cars. He’s a ‘protect the rich’ guy. Why should the rich have to pay for this or that? The people who have it should keep it, and the people who don’t have it shouldn’t complain. … .”

The gall of that Robert Downey Jr., walking around Hollywood — which, as we know, is Calvin’s Geneva with palm trees and valet parking — as a serious materialist with a world-class sense of entitlement. What a freak!

Seriously, I love this. I really do. This is the liberal version of the born-again Christian belief that all you have to do is confess Jesus Christ as your Personal Savior, and whatever you do is somehow okay. In Hollywood, all you have to do is profess liberalism, and all your materialism — the cars, the houses, the clothes, the adultery, the substance abuse, the egotism — is all forgivable. Robert Downey Jr. is a disgusting reprobate, while David Geffen and Barry Diller are SS. Peter and Paul. Got it.