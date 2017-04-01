Greetings from Atchison, Kansas, home of Benedictine College. Bunch of Catholics are gathered here this weekend to talk about evangelization. They honored me with an invitation to deliver a keynote address last night to kick off the event. I talked about — surprise! — The Benedict Option. I looked this morning at the schedule for today’s talks, and saw 13 separate lectures offering a reflection on an “Option”. So I reckon this is a meme. Seriously, this is delightful to me. The greatest hope I have for this book is that it seeds creative and serious discussions among Christians for how we can live more authentic, resilient Christian lives in a post-Christian (and increasingly anti-Christian) social order. Come back to this blog entry today for updates throughout the day, based on talks I hear.

I’ve never been to Benedictine College, but … wow. It is very easy for me, living inside my online silo, to become too focused on doom and gloom. So to come to a place like this little orthodox Catholic liberal arts college on the Missouri River, and to see so many young people who are faithful, happy, and … normal — well, I can’t tell you how encouraging it is. Talking to students and professors here is to realize that there really are great good places where the faith really is being lived out in community, and joyfully. I have trouble sometimes explaining to people that the Benedict Option is not only communities like, for example, the Catholic agrarians gathered around Clear Creek Abbey, but it can also take many different forms. What they’re doing at this small liberal arts Catholic college is a great example of the Benedict Option. The thickness and the richness of the traditional spiritual and intellectual life here is startling, in a very, very good way. It’s great to be able to point to one more place in the world and say, “There! What they’re doing there — go see it, and learn from it.”

And yet, understand: this is the kind of institution facing an existential threat from Washington progressives precisely because it is faithfully Christian. When the day comes that the federal government forbids federal funding, including federally-backed student loans, to colleges like these because they don’t accept the post-Christian view of sexuality and gender, these colleges will either find some way to survive, or they will disappear.

Conservative Christians have to stay involved in the political battle to defend institutions like Benedictine. But conservative Christians also had better be making alternate plans to support these institutions if we do lose the political fight. It’s coming, readers. If you are not making a Plan B to use our resources to stand up institutions like this, you are failing in your duty to your children and your Christian community. This is not alarmism; this is real. I had a conversation last night with a couple of men not affiliated with the college, but who are deeply involved in the religious liberty fight. They are not optimistic. At all.

More later. Keep checking back.

UPDATE.2: Patrick Deneen of Notre Dame, after a long, penetrating reflection on T.S. Eliot and post-Christian society, says that conditions we face are probably going to get worse than even our most pessimistic people imagine. He quotes Eliot as saying that Christians who are not conscious of what’s happening are being increasingly de-Christianized without realizing it. Deneen says Christians today who expect to remain Christian have to be far, far more intentional in their Christian lives, including embracing practices.

Eliot says that Christians cannot leave the public square, however, if only out of charity for our neighbors. Deneen adds that those taking the Benedict Option had better construct our “new monasteries” amid the people who are must hurting in this new pagan culture. Our “monasteries” must also be the field hospitals that Pope Francis calls for, or they will be less than Christian.

(N.B., I agree with this, certainly. My contention — and I don’t know that Patrick disagrees — is that we cannot give the world what we do not have. The work of Robert Louis Wilken, Christian Smith, and other Christian intellectuals show that we Christians are very, very thin on the ground. The Benedict Option is not an either/or, but a both/and. That is, it’s not either withdrawal or engagement in the public square, but both withdrawal and engagement — indeed, withdrawal for the sake of more effective and transformative engagement.)

Patrick urges Christians not to abandon the elite media, academic, creative and other fields. We need faithful people there too. Consider, he said, the outsize role in academic and public life played by faithful Christian academics like Princeton’s Robbie George, or James Davison Hunter and Robert Louis Wilken (now retired) at the University of Virginia, and of the late John Senior at KU.

UPDATE.3: In a hallway conversation after Patrick’s lecture, an interlocutor said that he used to be more confident that more Christians ought to seek to be the Robbie Georges of the world. Now, he’s not as confident on this front, given the cultural realities. The interlocutor cited this passage from T.S. Eliot (written in 1939!) that Patrick quoted in his talk:

The problem of leading a Christian life in a non-Christian society is now very present to us, and it is a very different problem from that of the accommodation between an Established Church and dissenters. It is not merely the problem of a minority in a society of individuals holding an alien belief. It is the problem constituted by our implication in a network of institutions from which we cannot dissociate ourselves: institutions the operation of which appears no longer neutral, but non-Christian. And as for the Christian who is not conscious of his dilemma—and he is in the majority—he is becoming more and more de-Christianized by all sorts of unconscious pressure: paganism holds all the most valuable advertising space.

My interlocutor said that if paganism really does hold all the most valuable advertising space, then we have to consider whether or not it is more important to devote oneself to doing whatever we can to transmit the Christian tradition to the next generation, or to work to try to transform the greater culture. To be sure, not everyone has the same particular calling. If one discerns a calling to be a Christian Daniel in the academic lion’s den, then by all means one should accept that calling. I think the point of my interlocutor is that we don’t think often enough about dealing with the situation that we’re actually in. We want to fight the battle we want to fight, which is not necessarily the one we really need to be fighting.

I thought later about this principle as it plays out in some newspaper newsrooms. Very few reporters in urban newsrooms want to cover the suburbs. For ambitious reporters, the stories they want to cover are downtown, or otherwise in the city. But what if the stories that are really important — or at least many of the most important stories — are taking place in the suburbs? These places strike a lot of journalists as incredibly dull, and the stories playing out there as peripheral to “real” life. It’s worth considering that the problem is within us, and the limits of our own imagination. Is it possible that at least some of us don’t consider that our calling may be to something else because our pride and vanity blinds us to less romantic but more pressing possibilities.

I walked away from that conversation thinking about my sister Ruthie Leming, and how it was only in her death that I saw the greatness of what she was able to accomplish there, walking her little way in a small, out-of-the-way place. My own vocational calling was not the same as Ruthie’s, but in light of Ruthie’s death and her accomplishment, I had to reflect that people in my class exclude — consciously or unconsciously — the idea that we might be called not to be heroes, but rather oarsmen.

Benedict of Nursia might have had a brilliant political career ahead of him had he chosen to serve in the administration of barbarian-ruled Rome. Instead, he went to live in a cave and to seek the Lord’s will. He formed monastic communities. When he died on March 21, 547, Benedict could not have imagined how consequential his vocation would be for all of Western civilization, and indeed for the eternal life of countless souls. All Benedict wanted to do was to follow the will of the Lord. For all he knew, he would die in obscurity, his work amounting to nothing. But he was driven by the conviction that Mother Teresa articulated like this: “God has not called us to be successful, but faithful.”

(I got that Mother Teresa quote from Ryan Marr, who, in his presentation, said that the challenge of the Ben Op is sailing between the Scylla of resurrecting Christendom, and the Charybdis of hunkering down in ghettoes and awaiting the end. Which is true.)