Senators Issue Challenge: Vote On War in Yemen, or Get Out The Everymen of CPAC Of Course NATO is Obsolete Congress Finally Dials Down Its Defense Slush Fund—But the Chicanery Isn’t Over Trump is Enabling Brutal Repression in Bahrain What Mueller Has and What He’s Missing The Ideological Clash at the Heart of “Black Panther” The Injuries Done to Poland Robert Merry Responds to Charlie Savage’s Twitter Challenge What Has $49 Billion in Foreign Military Aid Bought Us? Not Much Rod Dreher E-mail Rod Follow @roddreher Texas For The Win! By Rod Dreher • February 28, 2018, 11:05 PM Tweet With a Bible quote too! I make a deep, low bow toward the west. Texas, y’all! Posted in A Sense of Place, Crime and Punishment. Tagged Texas, Sheriff Tracy Murphree. Senators Issue Challenge: Vote On War in Yemen, or Get Out The Everymen of CPAC Of Course NATO is Obsolete Congress Finally Dials Down Its Defense Slush Fund—But the Chicanery Isn’t Over Trump is Enabling Brutal Repression in Bahrain What Mueller Has and What He’s Missing The Ideological Clash at the Heart of “Black Panther” The Injuries Done to Poland Robert Merry Responds to Charlie Savage’s Twitter Challenge What Has $49 Billion in Foreign Military Aid Bought Us? Not Much Senators Issue Challenge: Vote On War in Yemen, or Get Out The Everymen of CPAC Of Course NATO is Obsolete Congress Finally Dials Down Its Defense Slush Fund—But the Chicanery Isn’t Over Trump is Enabling Brutal Repression in Bahrain What Mueller Has and What He’s Missing The Ideological Clash at the Heart of “Black Panther” The Injuries Done to Poland Robert Merry Responds to Charlie Savage’s Twitter Challenge What Has $49 Billion in Foreign Military Aid Bought Us? Not Much Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar: Burkean Conservatism in Space Nunes vs. Schiff and the Allegory of the Cave