Rudy Martinez, a student at Texas State University, penned an op-ed this week for the student newspaper. He called for the elimination of white people. Here’s a report. Excerpts from the op-ed:

I see white people as an aberration. … Ontologically speaking, white death will mean liberation for all … accept this death as the first step toward defining yourself as something other than the oppressor. Until then, remember this: I hate you because you shouldn’t exist. You are both the dominant apparatus on the planet and the void in which all other cultures, upon meeting you, die.

When I think of all the white people I’ve ever encountered—whether they’ve been professors, peers, lovers, friends, police officers, et cetera—there is perhaps only a dozen I would consider ‘decent’.

Do I even have to say it? Can you imagine a piece like this being published in a student newspaper about black people, or Asian people, or Latino people, and so forth? Of course you can’t. If it appeared, there would be a national media frenzy, and people would be fired over it. As it happens, the editor of the paper apologized, as did the president of the college. The editor and everybody who approved this hateful column ought to be fired.

Texas State University is in San Marcos. You might remember my writing earlier this year about how Texas A&M has on its faculty a black philosophy professor who speculates in his work on when it is okay to kill white people (see here and here). When the Chronicle of Higher Education wrote about the controversy, the reporter was highly sympathetic to Curry, and didn’t seem too bothered by the incendiary racial, anti-white rhetoric from him. The elites honestly don’t seem to grasp why this is offensive.

A&M and Texas State are both public universities, supported by Texas taxpayers. As the Texas student reader who tipped me off to this writes:

Note the cowardly use of quotations around 'racist' by local news:

There is a sickness in this country. White supremacy is a sickness. The left-wing version of it — denouncing whites as a race, even calling for ethnic cleansing — is a sickness. Why won’t the left stand up to it? You folks on the left, including you in the mainstream media who ignore it or dismiss it, you are feeding the white nationalist/white supremacist right!