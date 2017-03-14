I received an interesting e-mail from a reader, which I’ve slightly revised to protect privacy:

I’ve been contemplating many of the responses to the Benedict Option that have already been circulating. It strikes me that one piece of the argument for decline that people overlook–until you remind them—is the role of technology in tethering our children to the sinking hull of Western Civilization. Your alarmism about technology seems to reinforce the wishful belief that you are merely a troglodyte who wishes to return to an age without dentistry and indoor plumbing. “Dreher,” they say, “always and only looking backwards.”

But if you’re right about technology and the real and present threat it poses, the Ben Op diagnosis is close to unassailable.

I say this for two reasons. First, even for cultural progressives of the Damon Linker variety, addictive technology is a problem. If you haven’t heard it already, I point out today’s FreshAir interview yet (or read Adam Alter’s book) alerting their listeners to the alarming (!) truth about screen addiction and the rehab centers which have emerged in order to deal with the problem. (Funny thing, these centers look suspiciously Benedict Option-y.) When you hear the story of a high-achieving, athletic young man going on a 45 day World of Warcraft binge, you are forced to admit this addiction is a problem, whether you champion same-sex marriage or not.

The second reason is because Evangelicals of the visionless, “stay the course” kind are unwilling to look at the ubiquity of pornography usage and what it means for today’s children. I was at an event not long ago, comprised of highly educated Christian movers and shakers. At one discussion, pornography came up as an example. When a sweet woman with a PhD chimed in to make a point she said, “Well I don’t have enough experience with porn to speak authoritatively, but I would think…” the Evangelical next to me turned to me in shock to whisper, “Did she just admit to using pornography?”

Really? That’s what you’re paying attention to? And that’s a shock to you? Or an egregious breach of decency? To me that signaled a profound disconnect between this guy—a college professor—and reality. Does he not realize how popular Game of Thrones is? Or that there are salacious ads on nearly every Facebook quiz these teens take? Will he be shocked to realize that teens use the internet to watch TV and movies illegally?

Of course he knows. He just doesn’t want to put 2 and 2 together to make 4.

Which brings me to one last point of encouragement. Whatever flak you get for the Benedict Option is worth it. This discussion needs to happen. I think it can be implied in your interview with Al Mohler that Evangelicalism is not ready for this discussion, but it’s overdue. I spoke last year to a high school headmaster, a man with decades of Christian private school experience. After hearing him pontificate of what he thought education was, how he saw Christian schools preparing, forming, and challenging the students spiritually, I asked him why he thought so many young adults these days did not remain in the church. He replied, “I haven’t really thought about it.”

Something needs to wake these people up. I think that’s what alarms are for.