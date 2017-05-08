A reader writes:

I am a little obsessed with canning and preserving, and this is a blog I read regularly.

http://foodinjars.com/2017/05/instant-pot-pulled-chicken-tacos-goya-foods

A couple days ago the author had a post about Cinco de Mayo foods. Goya Foods had sent her some samples and asked her to create a meal and blog about it.

Here are some excerpts from the post, emphasis mine:

While I readily acknowledge the problematic nature of Cinco de Mayo as it is celebrated around these parts, I also admit to the reality that I am a human who is entirely steeped in U.S. culture. That means that while I am wary of stereotyping and cultural appropriation , come the beginning of May, I begin to crave tacos, spicy salsas, and fresh corn tortillas. It’s weirdly Pavlovian.

Recently, the nice folks at Goya asked me if they could sent me a box of ingredients, in the hopes that I might create my own festive Cinco de Mayo meal. Never one to turn down a challenge, I was happy to play along ( though painful [sic] conscious of the opportunities to be offensive ).

I looked up the Goya Company. They are the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. They freely sent this lady their food and asked her to cook with it and write about it. And yet, she felt the need for disclaimers in case she offended anyone by cooking with ethnic products.

Sigh.