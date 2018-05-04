Behold, a photo rarer than a Sasquatch sighting: one in which my unruly thatch has been tamed. That’s me, my TAC colleague Addison del Mastro, and party guest Viliam Ostatník from the Slovak embassy, having fun at Thursday night’s 15th anniversary gala in Washington DC. Patrick Deneen gave a rousing dinner speech, after which some of us retired to the bar for, um, prayer and consultation. Good time had by all, etc. I love working for this magazine. Thank you all for reading us.
TAC Gala Party Pic
