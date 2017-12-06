Lord, now let your servant go in peace. I have achieved the three media milestones I wanted to in my life: 1) I have been in The New Yorker, 2) I have been a guest on Mars Hill Audio Journal, and now, as of this day, I have been parodied in The Babylon Bee, by making their Top 10 Books of 2017 List.

(If you don’t know, the Bee is a Christian version of The Onion, parodying the intersection of Christianity and popular culture. Unlike most Christian knockoffs of secular things, this one is actually as good as the original. Seriously.)