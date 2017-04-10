Since The Benedict Option was published, I have heard from a number of Christian readers on the European continent, wanting to know more about it. These believers are far ahead of us Americans in having to deal with what it means to live in a post-Christian culture. As I reported here last year, though the US still remains far ahead of Europe in terms of religious affiliation and practice, but the sociological data show that we are now on the same steady path of decline. This is something very, very hard for American Christians to wrap their minds around. The harder we fight recognizing it, the more vulnerable we are going to be. A reader of this blog told me that the people who run his conservative church insist that the congregation’s young people are merely going through a “phase” with their unbiblical views in certain areas. They don’t grasp the magnitude or the essence of the change.

Here, from the Wall Street Journal (paywalled) is a story from Sweden that gives you an idea of what is probably coming to the US. Excerpts:

Ellinor Grimmark didn’t set out to wage a campaign. In 2007 the 40-year-old mother of two quit her catering job to become a midwife. She studied for years, dreaming of bringing life into the world. But Ms. Grimmark was professionally blacklisted in Sweden for her opposition to abortion. Now she is at the center of a yearslong legal dispute whose outcome will have implications for freedom of conscience in Sweden and across Europe. Despite a reputation for stellar health care, Sweden faces an acute midwife shortage. Eighty percent of the county councils that run local hospitals reported having trouble recruiting midwives last year. An older cohort is retiring faster than its members can be replaced, and the perception that midwives are overworked dampens enthusiasm for the profession. Local governments in many areas provide prospective midwives with a monthly stipend while they complete their certification. Jönköping County, in southern Sweden, agreed to pay Ms. Grimmark $1,900 a month during the year-and-half she studied. Ms. Grimmark, a devout Christian, knew that some midwives participate in abortions, but she assumed that hospitals would offer conscience carve-outs for practitioners like her. “There is so much to do as a midwife,” she says in an interview at her lawyer’s office. “So I just thought, ‘OK, that’s one part, but I will do everything else.’ ”

It turns out she was right. Over one-third of Swedish midwives have never had anything to do with abortion, and very few of them take place on a maternal ward of hospitals, where she wanted to work. More:

But Ms. Grimmark underestimated the authorities’ determination to root out antiabortion sentiment. In spring 2013, with one term left in her studies, she asked supervisors at the hospital where she planned to work to accommodate her conscience rights. She received a furious call from one manager. “How could you even think of becoming a midwife with these opinions?” Ms. Grimmark recalls the manager screaming. “What would you do if a patient who’d had an abortion came to you bleeding?” Ms. Grimmark tried to answer that she would help a woman in that condition, but the voice on the phone kept screaming. Ms. Grimmark was told she wasn’t welcome. A few days later a text message informed her that her stipend would be cut off.

On and on it went. Grimmark was denounced by Sweden’s former antiterrorism chief as being like Islamic extremists — this, for holding pro-life views. A show on national television characterized her as part of a global war on women. This is all being sorted out by the courts now. A Swedish lower court ruled against her, but this week, an appellate court will have its say. And it could end up in the European Court of Human Rights.

The Journal piece points out that both Norway and Denmark protect abortion rights and freedom of conscience, with no problem. Sweden is doing what it’s doing out of spite: to shut down any and all opposition to abortion.

Because Norway and Denmark are highly secularized countries, and even they don’t go this far. It is not inevitable that the US will end up as Sweden. But it’s important for Christians to keep in mind that as we continue to secularize, we should expect challenges of this sort to participation in public life, and in professions. They may come over abortion. They may come over euthanasia. They may come over LGBT issues. They may come over all three. But they’re going to come, and we had better be ready for them. From The Benedict Option:

I have talked to a number of Christians, in fields as diverse as law, banking, and education, who face increasing pressure within their corporations and institutions to publicly declare themselves “allies” of LGBT colleagues. In some instances, employees are given the opportunity to wear special badges advertising their allyship. Naturally if one doesn’t wear the badge, she is likely to face questions from co-workers and even shunning.