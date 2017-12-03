That’s my daughter Nora reading the paper at table with David Brooks. David and his wife Anne opened their home to us, and brought this 11-year-old girl’s Washington dream trip to a warm, beautiful conclusion. We are at the airport now, headed home. And this brings to a close my project of observing my 50th birthday year by taking a special vacation with each one of my kids. All three have lots of stories and cherished memories. None of it could have been done without generous friends of mine who opened their hearts to us (and sometimes their homes). Thank you to all.