That’s Keaton Jones, a student at Horace Maynard Middle School in Maynardville, Tenn. He is a victim of bullying. Watch the clip. It’s both heartbreaking and infuriating. It brought back memories of all the crap that I had to put up with when I was about his age.

Here’s a screen grab from the school’s website:

“Safe learning environment”? For shame. Greg Clay, why have you and your staff and your teachers failed Keaton Jones? Who else are you failing to protect and support from bullies?

You fathers and mothers who have raised children who bully Keaton Jones, you ought to be ashamed of yourselves. If my son or daughter (yes, girls can be nasty bullies) was one of them, I would consider myself to have failed as a parent, and I would come down like a ton of bricks on the little sadist who bears my name. What is wrong with you? Why do you permit your child to torment other children? What kind of parent are you?

That clip has gone viral, and all kinds of celebrities and athletes are going public with their support for Keaton. God bless that boy. Everlasting shame be upon those who are cruel to him, and especially to those adults who know what bullies do to Keaton Jones, and who let it happen.

Justice for Keaton!

(Post whatever you like about this, but know that I am not going to permit this thread to turn into a Trump-bashing one.)

UPDATE: Reader Steve with important cautions:

As a middle school principal, my heart also breaks for this kid. Having said that, let’s pump the breaks for a minute, as the following can simultaneously be true: 1. A student gets bullied. 2. Teachers and administrators are doing their best to build good culture and root out bullying. 3. Bullies, or at least their entourage, can come from ostensibly solid households with parents trying to do right by their kids. If the admin and teachers at Keaton’s school are dropping the ball, they should be held to account. If parents are dropping the ball, they should be held to account. I would urge caution before starting the witch hunt. For all we know the perps have been suspended or expelled and are sitting at home in their rooms grounded for the rest of their lives and writing apology letters. Based on the welcome letter, the principal is new to the school. Maybe Mr. Clay is knee deep trying to get an inherited mess turned around. Maybe he is a first year admin. Or maybe, as you seem to suggest, he really is failing at his job. At my school we do our best to systematically deal with these issues, and for the most part we do a good job, but that doesn’t mean we don’t end up dealing with bullies from time to time. Finally “everlasting shame” is harsh, and frankly un-Christian. Some of my best student leaders at school are former bullies who have been reformed. Whatever the actual context, I am glad his video is bringing attention to the issue and hopefully helping Keaton heal. I hope that Keaton is able to heal emotionally and that he has the support he needs to thrive in school.

You’re right; “everlasting shame” is too far. I retract that remark.