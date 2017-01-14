This is a screenshot from National Geographic’s Instagram page, sent in by a reader. Not sure if you can read the text. It says:

Sometimes our children lead the way. Corey, 14, socially transitioned from boy to girl in the past few years. She gave her Mom, Eric(a) the courage to begin her own transition from female to male. They are moving in opposite directions but toward their true selves. After her first shot of testosterone Erica said she finally felt “complete”. Photo by @ljohnphoto for Nat Geo’s Special Issue-Gender Revolution. @natgeo @thephotosociety #gender #nonbinary

“Toward their true selves.” Meanwhile, another reader sent in this shot he took in a Barnes & Noble in Nashville. If you think the Cathedral is pushing this destructive ideology, you’re right.