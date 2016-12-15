A reader forwards this e-mail. I’ve taken some info off the e-mail to protect privacy. It was sent to graduate faculty and students in relevant departments:

From: Lewis, Christopher H.

Subject: Critical Junctures: Call for Proposals

We write you in the hopes that you may distribute the attached Call for Proposals amongst your colleagues, so that they may submit a proposal to join us this spring at Critical Juncture: The Work of Art. Now in its fourth year at Emory University in Atlanta, CJ17 is scheduled for March 17-18, 2017, at the Emory Conference Center Hotel, conveniently located on our Clifton Road campus.

Critical Juncture is unique from every other conference one might attend in sociology, public health or gender studies—precisely because it brings together scholars from all these fields, pushing us to engage with each another, and learn new perspectives of salient issues that affect us all. As a completely graduate student-led conference, a signature of Critical Juncture is the inclusive atmosphere in which emerging scholars and activists can interact and learn together with renowned experts in their fields.

The Work of Art will explore how art works to defy, resist, and call attention to the particular injustices produced by the social construction of Disability, Race, Gender, and Sexuality. In past years, this conference has drawn participants from around the globe, and this year we will convene not just academics, but also artists and representatives of local and national social justice non-profit organizations. We invite you to consult the attached CFP, as well as our website, to learn more about this inspiring event.

It is so crucial, nay, CRITICAL for those of us who represent the intersectional worlds of arts, science and letters to come together and advocate for social progress. Will you join the fight, and help make Art work for us all?

–The CJ17 Organizing Committee

Stephanie Koziej (Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies)

C. Holly Lewis (Emory School of Medicine)

Sarah Lee (Goizueta School of Business)

Sam VanHorn (Bioethics, Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies)

Dr. Angelika Bammer (Comparative Literature)

