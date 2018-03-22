Jake Tapper, commenting on the fake-macho blustering of begeezered fartknockers Joe Biden and Donald Trump, wins the Internet:

Reminder that between the two of these tough guys are nine Vietnam deferments and claims they couldn’t serve because of asthma and bone spurs. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2018

You know who’s a tough guy from that generation? My father in law, Sgt Tom Brown, enlisted in the US Air Force 1966, honorably discharged 1969. In country from 1968-1969, in the 12th Security Police Squadron Pacific Air Command. Isn’t running around talking about how tough he is. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2018

